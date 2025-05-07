WINNER announces full-group concert after 3 tears without Song Mino; know about his military service scandal

K-pop boy group WINNER is officially gearing up for a long-overdue reunion with fans. YG Entertainment has confirmed the group will be holding a concert in July 2025. This marks their first major performance in three years and three months. The highly anticipated concert will serve as a special moment for both WINNER and Inner Circles (the group's fandom). Many fans have waited patiently for the group's return to the stage.

The announcement was made on May 7 through an official statement from YG Entertainment. The agency emphasized that the concert was being prepared with great care and consideration. It is not only a comeback performance but also a gesture of appreciation for the fans' unwavering loyalty during the group’s hiatus.

This concert will be especially meaningful, as it signals WINNER’s full-scale return to group activities. The comeback follows a prolonged period of individual schedules, military enlistments, and behind-the-scenes preparations.

However, not all four members will be taking the stage this time. The agency confirmed that member Song Mino will be sitting out of the July concert. The decision comes amid an ongoing police investigation involving Mino. He was previously booked for allegedly violating South Korea’s Military Service Act. While the investigation is still underway and no final judgment has been made, YG explained that they had extensive discussions regarding the group’s activities.

They ultimately decided to move forward with a three-member lineup out of respect for both the legal process and fan expectations. “However, it is true that we had many concerns regarding whether or not to proceed with this concert,” YG stated, “Nevertheless, in consideration of fans who have waited so long for WINNER’s return, and reflecting the strong desire of the members to meet their fans, we have decided to go ahead with the concert as planned,” as quoted by Soompi.

As such, the upcoming concert will feature Kang Seung Yoon, Kim Jin Woo, and Lee Seung Hoon performing as a trio. According to YG, preparations have been in progress for quite some time. The agency has secured the concert venue well in advance and put considerable effort into ensuring a polished, top-tier production.

The company further noted, “As this was not an easy decision, we kindly ask for your warm support and encouragement.” The agency also assured fans that more detailed information regarding the concert will be released through a separate notice in the coming weeks. This includes venue, ticketing, and performance schedules.

Meanhwile, on March 31, South Korea's National Police confirmed that WINNER’s Song Mino admitted to being absent from his assigned workplace during military service. The case is being investigated by the National Office of Investigation. It involved allegations of unauthorized leave while serving as a public service worker. Public insists for him to re-enlist as an active-duty soldier. However, legal experts and the Military Manpower Administration clarified that re-enlistment is not possible under Article 32 of the Military Service Act. While disciplinary action may follow, a second enlistment is legally unwarranted.

