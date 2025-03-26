Boy group NEXT MONSTER to debut as a quintet? YG Ent slams use of 8 AI-generated videos with fake logo

Fake and AI-generated content created confusion once again—this time surrounding YG Entertainment's (referred to as YG) new group, NEXT MONSTER. A series of eight videos featuring the YG logo recently surfaced on social media, leading many to believe that the company was preparing to debut a new idol group. The group will have five members, but interestingly, the name or the face is still unknown. But why? Because the videos are fake. It has also been confirmed that the viral videos circulating on social media have no connection to the company.

The YouTube channel "NEXT MONSTER OFFICIAL" posted videos that many thought were official YG content. Fans believed the channel was a part of YG's new group promotion because of the thumbnails using the "YG Official" logo. After YG's general producer, Yang Hyun Suk, hinted in 2024 that a project with the tentative title "Next Monster" was in the works and expected to debut in 2025, speculation grew.

The mysterious videos have gained significant attention across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), sparking intense debate among K-pop fans. However, eagle-eyed viewers quickly began to notice unusual elements within the footage. Many pointed out that the characters’ movements appeared unnatural, and the figures only had four fingers—leading to speculation that the group might consist of virtual idols rather than real performers.

The video texture also appeared inconsistent, with scene transitions lacking rhythm. One particular video shows a couple of male idols practising in a room with their faces hidden, but the clip is less than two minutes long, raising further doubts. Notably, the channel’s last update was four months ago. Despite these irregularities, the eight AI-generated videos have amassed 43,550 views, and records show the channel was launched on October 6, 2021

In response to the growing rumors, a YG representative clarified to Daily Sports that the "NEXT MONSTER OFFICIAL" channel is not affiliated with the company. They further added, "We are still in the process of discussing whether NEXT MONSTER will be a boy group or a girl group," leaving the group's concept and lineup an open question.

Anticipation for YG's next move has only increased with the appearance of fraudulent promotional content. Given the company's history of creating elite K-pop artists like TREASURE, BLACKPINK, and BIGBANG, fans are still waiting for an official announcement about "NEXT MONSTER." The enthusiasm for YG's upcoming artists is still growing despite the AI-generated videos.