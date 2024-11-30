Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings record 6 percent ratings; Kim Nam Gil’s Fiery Priest 2 enjoys steady viewership

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s episodes will The plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. With the new episode, the show has managed to garner high ratings.

On November 30, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired on the previous day. The third episode of When the Phone Rings has been released, achieving an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent and setting a new personal best for the show. Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience.

For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. Yoo Yeon Seok takes up the role of Baek Sa Eon, who comes from a powerful political family and has built an impressive career as Korea’s youngest presidential spokesman. On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin plays Hui Ju, the daughter of a prominent newspaper proprietor.

On the other hand, Fiery Priest season 2, which airs on the same time slot as When the Phone Rings maintained its strong momentum. The drama secured the top spot in its time slot across all channels, drawing an impressive average nationwide rating of 11.6 percent for its new episode.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, is clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work. Honey Lee or Lee Ha Nee will also be returning to play Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season.

The new season also consists of a new face, BIBI, the South Korean singer. She will be taking up the role of Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work.