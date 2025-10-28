Rashmika Mandanna says ‘I overwork’ on 8-hour shift debate, admits not having a say like Deepika Padukone

There is a constant debate on 8-hour work shift demand in the film industry, ever since Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Rashmika Mandanna, who recently played a vampire in Thamma, was praised by The Girlfriend producer Sreenivasa Kumar for not having any such work-hour clause in her agreement. And now, the Pushpa 2 actress herself shared her thoughts on work-life balance.

During a promotional interview for her upcoming movie, The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna admitted that she overwork. The actress went on to add that it's highly not suggestible. “I think us glorifying the fact that we overwork is not good. I overwork, and I'm telling you, it's highly not suggestible. Don't do it. It's not sustainable. Don't do it. Do what is comfortable for you, do what is right for you. Get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also because trust me that's going to save you in the later ages,” Mandanna told Gulte.

She further added, “I tend to overwork myself because I take on so much more than a normal human being can and should. But I'm also not someone who will tell my teams that I can't do something for them. If I know that they are struggling and they're like ‘no we have this location only till now and we have to shoot so much in this time’ and all of that, I understand and I'll give in.”

Rashmika Mandanna went on to mention that she would love to have a proper fixed work-hour schedule, if she could make a choice. She said, “If I could choose for myself, I would say ‘please don't make us actors do that, because there's a lot that's going on’. Not even actors. Directors, lightmen, music, everyone, just have, like you know how office time is 9 to 6 or 9 to 5 or 9 to 4, let us have that.”

Recently engaged to Vijay Deverakonda, the actress stated that she also wants to focus on her family life, while admitting that she doesn't have a say on asking for fixed working hours. “There's still a family life that I want to focus on, there's still my sleep that I want to get in, I still want to work out so, you know, later on I'm not regretting that I wish I was, you know, healthy and fit and working out when I was younger. I'm still thinking about my future. But right now I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much on myself,” concluded the Thamma actress.

