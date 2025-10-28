6 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: From M3GAN 2.0 to The Witcher Season 4

As October comes to an end, several exciting Hollywood films and shows are set to make their OTT debut. From returning horror icons to gripping thrillers and fantasy adventures, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. Here’s a look at the major releases streaming across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV.

It: Welcome To Derry

Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Bill Skarsgård

Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Bill Skarsgård Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Language: English

English Genre: Horror

Horror Release date: October 27

Director Andy Muschietti returns to the world of Stephen King’s It with a new prequel series, It: Welcome To Derry. Set in 1962, the show explores the eerie origins of Pennywise the clown and the dark events that shaped the cursed town of Derry, Maine. Bill Skarsgård reprises his role as Pennywise, adding depth to the terrifying backstory of one of King’s most iconic villains.

The Witcher Season 4

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Laurence Fishburne

Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Laurence Fishburne Directors: Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Jeremy Webb

Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Jeremy Webb Language: English

English Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Fantasy, Adventure Release date: October 30

Netflix’s The Witcher returns for its fourth season with a major change: Liam Hemsworth steps in as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, this penultimate season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they navigate a divided Continent amid chaos and war. The final season is set to release in 2026.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

Cast: Peyton List, Tobin Bell, Lydia Hearst

Peyton List, Tobin Bell, Lydia Hearst Director: Emily Turner

Emily Turner Language: English

English Genre: Suspense, Documentary

Suspense, Documentary Release date: October 30

Streaming on Netflix, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers revisits the chilling story of Aileen Wuornos, one of America’s most infamous female serial killers. The documentary traces her life from a troubled childhood to her time on death row, exploring the psychological and social factors behind her crimes.

The Asset

Cast: Clara Dessau, Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi, Nicolas Bro, Soheil Bavi

Clara Dessau, Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi, Nicolas Bro, Soheil Bavi Director: Samanou Acheche Sahlstrom and Kasper Barfoed

Samanou Acheche Sahlstrom and Kasper Barfoed Language: English

English Genre: Suspense, Thriller

Suspense, Thriller Release date: October 27

The Asset, streaming on Netflix, follows undercover agent Tea, who infiltrates a criminal empire by befriending the wife of a dangerous mobster. The film balances action and emotion as Tea’s mission becomes complicated by her growing empathy for the woman she’s meant to manipulate.

M3GAN 2.0

Cast: Ivanna Sakhno, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis

Ivanna Sakhno, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis Director: Gerard Johnstone

Gerard Johnstone Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Sci-fi

Horror, Sci-fi Release date: October 27

The terrifying AI doll is back in M3GAN 2.0. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sequel sees M3GAN rebuilt to battle a humanoid military robot created using advanced AI technology. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return, continuing the story of technology gone wrong. The film is streaming on JioHotstar.

Hedda

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock, Nina Hoss

Tessa Thompson, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock, Nina Hoss Director: Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release date: October 29

Tessa Thompson stars in Hedda, Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler. The drama follows Hedda, a general’s daughter trapped in an unfulfilling marriage and a life she never wanted. The film explores freedom, power, and the consequences of choice.

