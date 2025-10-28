6 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: From M3GAN 2.0 to The Witcher Season 4
This week on OTT, stream thrilling releases like M3GAN 2.0, The Witcher Season 4, It: Welcome To Derry, and more across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.
As October comes to an end, several exciting Hollywood films and shows are set to make their OTT debut. From returning horror icons to gripping thrillers and fantasy adventures, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. Here’s a look at the major releases streaming across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV.
It: Welcome To Derry
- Cast: Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Bill Skarsgård
- Director: Andy Muschietti
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror
- Release date: October 27
Director Andy Muschietti returns to the world of Stephen King’s It with a new prequel series, It: Welcome To Derry. Set in 1962, the show explores the eerie origins of Pennywise the clown and the dark events that shaped the cursed town of Derry, Maine. Bill Skarsgård reprises his role as Pennywise, adding depth to the terrifying backstory of one of King’s most iconic villains.
The Witcher Season 4
- Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Laurence Fishburne
- Directors: Sergio Mimica-Gezzan, Tricia Brock, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Jeremy Webb
- Language: English
- Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
- Release date: October 30
Netflix’s The Witcher returns for its fourth season with a major change: Liam Hemsworth steps in as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, this penultimate season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they navigate a divided Continent amid chaos and war. The final season is set to release in 2026.
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers
- Cast: Peyton List, Tobin Bell, Lydia Hearst
- Director: Emily Turner
- Language: English
- Genre: Suspense, Documentary
- Release date: October 30
Streaming on Netflix, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers revisits the chilling story of Aileen Wuornos, one of America’s most infamous female serial killers. The documentary traces her life from a troubled childhood to her time on death row, exploring the psychological and social factors behind her crimes.
The Asset
- Cast: Clara Dessau, Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi, Nicolas Bro, Soheil Bavi
- Director: Samanou Acheche Sahlstrom and Kasper Barfoed
- Language: English
- Genre: Suspense, Thriller
- Release date: October 27
The Asset, streaming on Netflix, follows undercover agent Tea, who infiltrates a criminal empire by befriending the wife of a dangerous mobster. The film balances action and emotion as Tea’s mission becomes complicated by her growing empathy for the woman she’s meant to manipulate.
M3GAN 2.0
- Cast: Ivanna Sakhno, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis
- Director: Gerard Johnstone
- Language: English
- Genre: Horror, Sci-fi
- Release date: October 27
The terrifying AI doll is back in M3GAN 2.0. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sequel sees M3GAN rebuilt to battle a humanoid military robot created using advanced AI technology. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return, continuing the story of technology gone wrong. The film is streaming on JioHotstar.
Hedda
- Cast: Tessa Thompson, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock, Nina Hoss
- Director: Nia DaCosta
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release date: October 29
Tessa Thompson stars in Hedda, Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler. The drama follows Hedda, a general’s daughter trapped in an unfulfilling marriage and a life she never wanted. The film explores freedom, power, and the consequences of choice.
