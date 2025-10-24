Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 on track to Rs. 200 crore club, wraps 3rd week at Rs 181 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1 collects Rs. 3 to 3.25 crore on its third Thursday, taking its third week cume to Rs. 27 crore net. The drop from the third Wednesday is around 30 percent, while it is roughly 13-15 percent from the previous Thursday, which means the movie is recording a strong hold at the box office. This spike has prominence as it comes in the times when the movie has lost major showcasing to Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The total cume of Kantara: Chapter 1 reached Rs. 181 crore net at the Hindi box office, by the end of its third week.

The Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starrer needs Rs. 19 crore more to enter the Rs. 200 crore net mark from here on. Going by the current trends, Kantara: Chapter 1 is very much on track to cross the double-century mark and end its theatrical run around Rs. 210 crore net, until it records some surprise drop in the coming days.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has already emerged as a Clean Hit in the Hindi belt. A section of trade expected it to perform like other South Indian breakout sequels such as Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2. Though it didn't happen, Kantara: Chapter 1 made a solid 2.5x of the first film.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi:

Week/Day Nett Hindi Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.00 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 181.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

