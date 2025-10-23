Are parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana having twins? Shobana Kamineni confirms

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela shared on their social media that they are becoming parents again. The Diwali special video featured the celebrity entrepreneur's Seemantham (baby shower) celebration, and it now seems the couple is expecting twins.

Shobana Kamineni confirms Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting twins

In a social media post, Upasana Konidela's mother, Shobana Kamineni, officially confirmed that Ram Charan and her daughter are expecting twins. The influential entrepreneur reshared the Diwali/baby shower video on her Instagram handle, where she made the announcement.

The post was captioned, “Diwali definitely came as a delightful Double Dhamaka as Anil and I get set to welcome Upasana Kamineni Konidela & Ram Charan's twins next year. My happiest time of the year got brighter at the thought of 5 grandchildren soon!”

See the post here:

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, had earlier announced their second pregnancy via a joint post on Instagram. The ceremony was attended by several members of the Konidela and Kamineni families, who gathered to bless the soon-to-be twin children’s mother.

Apart from family, several stars, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Nayanthara, and many others, were also part of the celebration. As the news broke on the internet, numerous colleagues and friends from the film fraternity, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Trisha Krishnan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others, showered love and warm wishes on the couple.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in the political action drama Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film featured Kiara Advani as the female lead, along with SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram, and others in pivotal roles.

Despite immense pre-release hype, the movie failed to impress both audiences and critics.

Looking ahead, Charan will return to the big screen with his sports action drama Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film revolves around a village-based cricket tournament. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Viji Chandrasekhar, and others play key roles.

Peddi is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026. Following that, the RRR star is expected to reunite with director Sukumar for his next project, tentatively titled RC17.

ALSO READ: Kalamkaval Release Date: Mammootty and Vinayakan’s crime thriller to hit big screens on November 27, 2025