Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerges HIT, nets Rs. 6 crore on Day 3

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recorded another good day at the box office, adding an estimated Rs. 6-6.25 crore to the tally. The drop from the second day is 20 per cent, which is a very good hold as most of the regions have come out of holiday, and there it's a normal weekday. There are places that still have holiday benefits, and that will remain the case for a day or two.

The three-day cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands at Rs. 23 crore net at the Indian box office. It is headed for Rs. 40 crore plus, with a six-day extended weekend, and if it sees strong growth over the weekend, it can reach close to Rs. 45 crore. From there, Rs. 50 crore is a cakewalk, which would have been a very good lifetime number; now it can aim for way more.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as Harshvardhan Rane’s first HIT in its original run. His Sanam Teri Kasam also turned into a HIT venture, but in the second inning. Co-starring Sonam Bajwa, the tragic love story benefits from releasing in the festive period. However, it lost major showcasing due to its clash with Thamma. Had the movie received equal screens, it would have collected much more.

For the record, Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs. 34 crore net during its re-release this year, becoming his biggest grosser. That would have been an acceptable number for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat too; however, the way it is performing at the box office, the movie is going to way over that, possibly double that.

The success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat proves yet again how the audience is craving for musical love stories. The songs have worked in favour, which is now reflected in their footfalls.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 9 crore 2 Rs. 7.75 crore 3 Rs. 6.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

