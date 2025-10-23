Spirit Announcement: Sandeep Reddy Vanga introduces Prabhas as ‘India's Biggest Superstar’; Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi join cast

Prabhas turned 46 today. Fans have been waiting for something to drop from his most-awaited movie, Spirit. And now, it's officially out! Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped the official announcement of Spirit with a tag line, ‘One Bad Habit’. The video doesn't carry any visuals but a conversational voice-over with text, similar to Vanga's last outing, Animal's announcement.

While dropping the special gift on Prabhas’ birthday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his.”

The announcement glimpse begins with Prakash Raj's voice-over, which seems to be about Prabhas’ character. From their conversation, it appears that Prabhas is playing an IPS officer who is now in prison. Prakash Raj might be playing the SP (Superintendent of Police). His character asks Prabhas’ character to walk fast and wear a ‘Kaidi’ uniform, as Prabhas is on remand.

In the video, Prabhas can be heard saying, ‘Mr. Superintendent, bachpan se meri ek buri aadat hai.’ To which, Prakash Raj shouts, ‘What?’. Then Prabhas responds, 'Right from childhood, I have just one bad habit.’ Cut to the next scene: the title Spirit rolls on-screen.

Watch the announcement video here:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga introduced Prabhas as ‘India's Biggest Superstar’ in the announcement glimpse, similar to how he referred to Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Superstar’ in the promotional materials of Animal. The video also revealed the primary star cast of Spirit, which includes Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi.

The movie is set to go on the floors very soon. It will be produced by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Bhushan Kumar under their respective production banners. Spirit is expected to hit the big screens in 2027.

