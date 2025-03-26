5 Outrageously priced fashion items by giant brands that will leave you in shock

Luxury brands are loved by celebrities and fans alike. Often spotted in extravagant fashion, these high-end accessories and clothing items are typically very expensive. In addition to these, posh labels are also known for launching insanely priced fashion accessories that you may not necessarily need but absolutely adore. Here are five ridiculously expensive items from such brands that will definitely make you do a double take.

1. Prada Paper Clip

If you want to learn how to do luxury right, Italian fashion labels should be your go-to inspiration. Prada, a well-loved designer brand is known for its luxury leather goods and other fashion accessories. Adding a ridiculous item to their collection, the brand introduced a paper clip. The tiny silver accessory comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 33,000.

2. Gucci Distressed Sneakers

Another Italian fashion label, Gucci, is popular for its high-end luxury apparel and accessories. Famous for launching fashion items you don’t need but will absolutely splurge on, the label launched dirty and sloppy sneakers. These limited edition shoes fashioned a dirty look on off-white sneakers and retailed at Rs. 77,000.

3. Balenciaga Chips Bag

Balenciaga did not just stop with the distressed shoes. After shopping bags and worn-out shoes, the brand went one step further and introduced a chips bag as an accessory. Featuring popular crisps brands as covers, the absurd item comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,62,000.

4. Prada Openwork Sweater

While the entire world was reeling from COVID, Prada was making headlines for something else. The label introduced a sweater with holes as part of their Spring 2021 collection. Titled the Openwork Viscose Sweater, the apparel gave the appearance of cheese. Launched in multiple colors, this piece of fashion cost about Rs. 90,000.

5. Ambush Zip-tie Bracelet

Speaking of ridiculous accessories, Ambush definitely did not stay behind on the trend. Along with introducing cables as neckpieces, the brand also brought out a zip-tie bracelet. Designed exactly like an actual zip-tie with Ambush branding, this fashion accessory cost a shocking Rs. 40,000.

Would you consider buying these over-the-top and ridiculously priced items?