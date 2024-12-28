Twinkle Khanna talks about shifting to London even if hubby Akshay Kumar would not have been fine: ‘I was very lucky that…’

Twinkle Khanna, who made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995, worked in a handful of movies, including Mela, Joru Ka Ghulam, and Baadshah. She has been away from silver screens for a while now and is pursuing her career in writing. The former actress is now an author and film producer. Twinkle recently admitted to being lucky that Akshay Kumar supported her in moving to London with their daughter, Nitara. The author shared that she would have also shifted even if he wasn't fine with it.

In a chat with FICCI FLO, Twinkle Khanna spoke about the idea of growing up in an unconventional family where seeking permission from anyone doesn't exist in her life. Recalling her family's support for the decision, Twinkle shared that she was quite lucky that her husband, Akshay Kumar, didn't have any problem with her shifting to another country with daughter Nitara.

"But even if he would not have been fine, I would have still done it but it would have been very difficult and traumatic. There would be a lot of yelling and screaming but he was okay with it," Twinkle said.

After completing her 12th, Twinkle Khanna wanted to pursue a career in chartered accounting. However, she entered showbiz as her parents, late superstar Rajesh Khanna and celebrated actress Dimple Kapadia, wanted her to join the film industry.

In 2024, Twinkle decided to continue her education at the age of 49. The former actress pursued short-term online courses during the pandemic and then began her journey as a student full-time. The author completed her master's degree from Goldsmiths, University of London and graduated in January this year.

After her graduation, Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on Instagram. "The day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a superwoman," read an excerpt from his post back then.

Twinkle Khanna last acted in the 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. As a producer, she last backed Akshay Kumar's 2018 film, Pad Man. She has penned books like Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

