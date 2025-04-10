Alaya F masters office-to-party-ready look with orange crop top and formal pants

From high-fashion glam to casual spotting, Alaya F is making sure that she’s not only in the headlines for her movies but also for being a true fashionista. Her approach to old-fashioned and unexpected combinations have made her one of the fashion inspirations, especially among millennials and Gen-Z. Speaking of her recent spotting, the actress casually paired a party-style top with formal pants, serving the fresh, easy to create look. Let’s decode!

Advertisement

Beating the heat in style, Alaya F kept it glamorous, cool, and chic. Bringing the bold twist, the actress got dressed in burnt orange off-shoulder top with full sleeves and a deep neckline. She wore this top and flaunted her collarbones along with her well-toned physique that we all girls wish for, isn’t it? It’s bold yet sultry, perfect to exude confidence with each step.

It’s not the end— Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fame teamed up her orange top with the pants. Yes, she wore black formal pants with the high-on-waist fitting adding the length to her frame, whereas, the wide silhouette ensured enough space for relaxing movement. This combination of off-shoulder crop top and pants is also perfect for smooth transition from office to party.

She gave makeup goals in every possible way. The radiant base was achieved with the right shade of concealer and foundation, whereas, the rosy glow on her cheekbones partnered with kohl-rimmed eyes and brown-shade lipstick resulted in a perfect makeup that we all can recreate on our next outing.

Advertisement

To complement her ensemble, the actress decided to enhance her look with delicate accessories. It was a pair of golden hoop earrings, a delicate neck piece and a bracelet. These simple and striking accessories are versatile and can do wonders for both every day and outing styles.

Oh, wait! Her hair? Well, her straight hair was left open, parted in the middle, and it effortlessly framed her face. Paired with comfortable white shoes, she tied together all the details, creating a perfect look.

This outfit would work for anything– from coffee to dinner dates, shopping, or hanging out with friends. It serves as a beautiful lesson on how two fully different pieces can turn out to be perfect to make a style statement.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor’s black mini-dress look in the city of love is all you need to impress your crush on date night