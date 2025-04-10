Karisma Kapoor’s black mini-dress look in the city of love is all you need to impress your crush on date night

Karisma Kapoor’s fashion game? Well, it never misses a beat. Lolo always manages to ensure that she’s not just following trends but also inspiring them. Her style statements are a guide not only for millennials but also for Gen Z, serving the right look for casual coffee dates, shopping sprees, dinner outings, and more.

Advertisement

Speaking of her recent look, she’s enjoying her time in Paris dressed in a stunning black mini-dress. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

Karisma Kapoor took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her fantastic vacay time in Paris. For the stylish look, she effortlessly slipped into a stunning black mini-dress, with each detail accentuating the actress to perfection. What we love about her dress is the loose, full sleeves that added to the easygoing vibe, while the deep V-cut neckline brought a modern edge. The flattering silhouette of her ensemble cascaded down and ended right at mid-thigh.

So millennials and Gen Zs, if you’re looking for the perfect date night outfit or a dinner plan with friends, honestly, what’s better than a black outfit? Just like Karisma Kapoor, pick a gorgeous black mini-dress—and don’t forget to style it to your best. Till then, take some notes from Lolo’s fabulous styling.

Advertisement

What completed Karisma’s look? Statement drop earrings. Yes, to accessorize her ensemble, she chose earrings that dropped vertically, each ending with a large black ball. The accessories were the perfect example of keeping things minimal yet striking—proving that the “less is more” approach is always a winner.

Giving the bold beauty touch, the Murder Mubarak star enhanced her facial features with sharp, defined brows, a gleaming glow on her cheekbones, and bold red lipstick—adding the perfect finishing touch. Keeping all the details in focus, she tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail.

Karisma Kapoor’s formula for making a style statement is simple yet impactful: just slip into a black dress and style it wisely with accessories and makeup—and you’re all set to steal the show.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina looks dashing in sweater jacket look at Mumbai airport; serves true Gen-z style