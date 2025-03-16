Best Dressed of the Week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and more celebs who turned heads with their stunning appearances

In this week of best-dressed celebs, we are back with our 5 favorite fashion moments. From Tamannaah Bhatia’s petal magic in a co-ord set to Ananya Panday’s champagne party dress, we have got you everything you need for your next style statement. So, let’s dive into it.

5 Best Dressed of the Week

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her social media handle to drop a glimpse of her photoshoot in the stunning co-ord set. For the base, she was wearing a white top with a round neckline. Adding a layer to it, she wore the black jacquard floral print long blazer. Creating a coordinated effect, she wore the matching print midi skirt whose flattering silhouette enhanced her figure.

Framing her face beautifully, she side-parted her blonde hair. As for the accessories, the South diva donned a golden ring and accentuated her facial features with a blush glow and pink lipstick. She kept her eyes in focus with the blue eyeshadow on corners and bold kajal stroke.

2. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit in an emerald saree from Jayanti Reddy was a vision to behold. The evergreen actress exuded elegance in the green hue adorned with the intricate zari and sequin embroidery at the borders. She gracefully draped the saree with clean pleats at the waist, with one side of pallu attached to her shoulders and the other side falling on her arm.

Adding to the styling, she accessorized her look with an embellished choker necklace and earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and her beauty was enhanced with blush, winged eyeliner, purple shade lipstick that looked absolutely ethereal.

3. Ananya Panday

Enjoying the fun trip with her family, Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the fun-filled moments wherein she served a glamorous look in a champagne knee-length dress. Her outfit had the spaghetti straps with the drop neckline and the fitted bodice enhanced her figure to perfection.

For accessories, she donned tiny round earrings and bracelets. Her hair parted in the middle and passed below her shoulders and her beauty looked ethereal with a soft blush glow and glossy lip finish.

4. Deepika Padukone

For the Paris Fashion Week, Deepika Padukone was dressed in an all-white ensemble, bringing the monochrome style into focus. She was wearing a crisp white collar overcoat from the Louis Vuitton 2025 collection. It had an oversized fit with full sleeves, and the ivory hue complemented her skin. Channeling all high fashion drama, the actress decided to style this iconic coat with black leggings.

Her look was not only about the oversized top and sticky leggings but also had a lot more to it. Her wrists were covered in leather gloves, and a white hat settled in upside down on her head, adding the edgy vibe. For the accessories, she donned statement silver studs and carried a black bag with convenient hand straps. She achieved the bold touch with the bright red lipstick finish.

5. Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of South star Mahesh Babu, made a style statement with her ethnic fashion finesse. She exuded royalty in a Manish Malhotra outfit featuring a long and structured jacket in an ivory hue and intricate embroidery, which added the sparkling appeal. The jacket had a stand collar design making it just perfect for wedding celebrations. Tying her whole look together, she opted for a belt on her waist that beautifully complemented the work on the jacket.

Adding the minimal yet striking accessories, the former actress decided to adorn her ears with emerald statement drop earrings. For the on-point makeup glam, she accentuated her facial features with the blush glow, long lashes, and nude shade finish. She let her short strands fall gracefully on her face.

Every week, celebrities leave us spellbound with their iconic style statements, and this week was no exception. From Tamannaah Bhatia’s co-ord set to Deepika Padukone’s high-fashion in a white oversized coat, this week’s fashion served as an inspiration for everything– from date night looks to red-carpet moments. We can’t wait to see what next week's fashion has in store for us.

Whose outfit did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!