Gauri Khan picks a look straight from daughter Suhana Khan’s closet, stepping out in Rs 35,800 kaftan set

Just like Raveena-Rasha, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are another cutest maa-beti duo in town. Frequently seen in stylish outfits, it's no surprise that this fashionable duo enjoys sharing their wardrobe. Recently, after Suhana was seen in a beautiful tunic set, Gauri Khan was snapped wearing the same dress. Let’s take a closer look at how both divas slayed in it.

Suhana Khan

Whether it’s ethnic or western fashion, Suhana Khan never disappoints with her style. Channeling her inner desi girl, she flaunted an ethnic kurta set, styling a kaftan-style tunic in soft colors over matching trousers. With delicate prints on the fabric, she looked absolutely stunning. To elevate her look, she added a chic beige-colored Dior bag as an accessory.

Suhana chose to flaunt her natural locks and kept her look simple. Staying minimal, she opted for a fresh, hydrated makeup base perfect for the warm weather. A light touch of cheek tint and a cherry lip gloss completed her effortlessly elegant look. Her outfit is a clear reminder that kaftans are making a comeback and will soon be a major fashion trend.

Gauri Khan

Just like her daughter, Gauri Khan loves staying on top of fashion trends and is often seen in stylish ensembles. For one of her recent looks, she took fashion inspiration from her daughter—quite literally! Gauri was spotted wearing the same kaftan kurta set as Suhana and looked just as elegant.

The top featured cropped sleeves with a V-neck cut. The light yellow shades blended beautifully with brown and mint hues, making for the perfect summer color palette. The top had a classic kaftan style, while the trousers flaunted a wide-legged palazzo fit.

Accessorizing with a couple of bangles and hoop earrings, Gauri beat the heat in style with a pair of black-tinted sunglasses with a gold frame that added an edgy twist to her look. Unlike Suhana, she tied her hair back in a bun, giving her outfit a more structured and polished look. Keeping it minimal, she completed her ensemble with a touch of blush and a nude brown lip shade.

So, who do you think rocked the outfit better—mom Gauri Khan or daughter Suhana Khan? Let us know your thoughts!