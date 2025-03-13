Kareena Kapoor’s casual look MEETS Rs 18,00,000 Hermès bag, exuding ‘main apni favourite hoon’ vibes in comfort and luxury

Kareena Kapoor Khan and the idea of looking overdone never go hand in hand. The Bollywood diva, along with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their son, was spotted jetting off in style at midnight, effortlessly chic in a monochrome black-and-white outfit. Her airport fashion serves as a style guide one can recreate and slay effortlessly all year round. Let’s dive into the details of her latest airport look!

Serving yet another statement airport look, this time in classic black and white, Kareena Kapoor has us wrapped around her finger with her impeccable fashion sense. To start with, she wore a white turtleneck top with a figure-enhancing fit, hugging her silhouette beautifully. Layering it up, she opted for a long black blazer with full sleeves, its length ending just below her knees.

Elevating her physique flawlessly, the Crew actress opted for black and white tights that perfectly hugged her frame from waist to feet. The fitted silhouette accentuated her look. This simple yet sophisticated combination exuded elegance and a bossy vibe, making her airport look absolutely perfect.

Adding a touch of luxury, Kareena styled her outfit with a stunning Rs 18,00,000 Hermès bag, featuring hand straps and a gold buckle at the front. She completed her look with black-tinted sunglasses, effortlessly enhancing her cool and chic aura.

With her undeniable confidence, Kareena Kapoor effortlessly commands attention. When it comes to beauty, she keeps it minimal yet striking, never overdone—just the right touch to elevate her look. For her midnight airport appearance, she enhanced her features with a soft blush and bold lipstick, creating a flawless masterpiece.

The fashion queen left her mid-length brown hair open, parted to the side, perfectly framing her face. To complete her look with a touch of comfort, she opted for white shoes, effortlessly blending style and ease.

With her recent airport look, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that even basic pieces like tights, a turtleneck top, and a long blazer can make a statement when styled right. Staying true to her signature charm, she elevated her ensemble with her favorite Hermès bag, chic sunglasses, and a touch of makeup. Take cues from her for effortless everyday style and travel fashion!