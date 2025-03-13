Tamannaah Bhatia is wrapped in petals with Rs 7,000 calf-length black skirt and mesmerizing eye-makeup

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has delivered impeccable performances in both Bollywood and South industries, often makes headlines for her outstanding fashion. The actress always appears sophisticated, staying true to her ‘I don’t do basic fashion’ mantra. One of her recent looks was all about being wrapped in petals, as she nailed it in a black jacket and skirt adorned with floral prints. Excited to know the details? Then let’s dive into it!

Combining elegance with effortless sophistication, Tamannaah Bhatia decided to give a fresh twist to her co-ord set look. For the bottoms, she was wearing a Donatella skirt from Sheena Trehan costing Rs 7,000. It was a high-waisted calf-length skirt in black jacquard adorned with floral details for playful charm. The design of the skirt was a wonderful choice for a figure-enhancing fit, complementing her body's physique to absolute perfection.

A classic versatile piece, it is easy to style with any shirt or bralette top, serving endless options for various outings: date night, brunch date with friends, or a family get-together.

Enhancing the flattering silhouette of the skirt, the actress decided to pair it with the white top, which featured a round neckline and a fitted bodice. It was neatly tucked into the skirt, leaving no room for messy fashion.

Adding the co-ord touch to it, the Aaj Ki Raat fame wore the black jacquard and floral details long blazer from the same brand, Sheena Trehan, as a layer to the white top. This three-piece turned out to be just right, adding a right touch of elegance.

For the glamorous touches, the Lust Stories 2 star didn’t opt for many accessories, leaving her ears bare and just adorned her finger with the statement golden ring. Her outfit was itself capturing all the attention and left no room to add the extra bling to it. But for makeup, she didn’t go for a subtle one as it was old, glamorous and breathtaking.

Tamannaah decided to highlight her eyes with a nude shade eyeshadow and a bold kajal stroke under them. The real charmer was the shimmery blue eyeshadow on the corner of the eyes, making it difficult to look away. Adding the rosy blush and glossy lipstick finish, the actress did the right justice to the ensemble.

Her mid-length tresses were left open, parted in the middle, framing her face beautifully from the sides, and amping up the feminine appeal.

The black and floral print outfit indeed complemented the actress' figure, epitomizing elegance with youthful charm. This Tamannaah Bhatia co-ord set and styling would be a great choice for everything from holidays to parties, date nights, and birthdays.