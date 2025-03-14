Mira Kapoor looks radiant in Rs 28,000 denim skirt and striped shirt as she enjoys long weekend bliss

Mira Kapoor, who never pauses her streak of serving awe-inspiring looks, served yet another fresh ensemble that caught everyone’s attention. The fashionista put up an Instagram story of her sunny, joyful click in which she could be seen flaunting an aesthetic look. Her shirt-skirt combo serves as an inspiration for a perfect brunch get-up, and we are here to take notes.

The trailblazer’s chic-girly aesthetic is top-notch, and her recent look falls in the same category. Mira Kapoor, in her story, flaunts a skirt and a black and white shirt, making an IT-girl statement. For this fresh, sunny look, Mrs. Kapoor opted for a white denim midi skirt from the luxury fashion designer Derek Lam, worth over Rs 28000. The denim pick featured geometrical floral cutouts in English embroidery. The stylish piece also boasted slits on both sides, one longer than the other.

Mira Kapoor paired this skirt with a billowy shirt featuring black and white stripes, complementing the bottom piece. The couture curator elevated her fit luxuriously with a Christian Dior belt, boasting the metallic CD monogram buckle and crumpled leather loop.

The stylish entrepreneur accessorized her look with a dainty neck chain. She completed it with a pair of black sandals, adding to her chic aesthetic.

The skincare maven gleamed in a sunkissed glow. For her makeup, Mira flaunted a subtle, natural look with a flawless base, kohl-lined eyes, and mauve pink lips.

Advertisement

Mira Kapoor is a style icon and skincare diva whose looks enthrall and serve as styling inspiration. Her B&W aesthetic was one such serve! Tell us what you think about the same in the comment section.