Mira Kapoor brings SOLID MASTI vibes to wedding in Rs 31,500 white gown and black embroidered jacket

Never missing a moment to have fun, Mira Kapoor is making the most of the wedding celebrations. Attending a close one’s wedding, the entrepreneur recently shared a celebration dump, showcasing her ethnic ensemble with a modern twist, making a strong traditional statement. Her look proved that traditional fashion goes beyond just lehengas and sarees. So, let’s decode her wedding guest style!

Embracing solid masti at the wedding, Mira Kapoor kept her look stylish, comfortable, and, of course, traditional. She wore a white and black set featuring a gown and jacket worth Rs 31,500 by Rishi and Soujit. As the base, she donned a long white gown with ruched detailing and a cinched waist. The fitted bodice elegantly flowed into a full-flare silhouette—perfect for that dreamy fairytale twirl. With this look, she proved that wedding celebration outfits don’t always have to be sarees, lehengas, or shararas—sometimes, a gown can leave just as lasting an impression.

Adding a stylish layer to her white gown, she wore a black embroidered jacket with a custom fit and full sleeves. The jacket featured delicate floral embroidery in pink, white, and green along the border, adding a playful yet youthful charm to her traditional aesthetic.

Now, let’s talk accessories. Shahid Kapoor’s wife kept it striking yet minimal. She opted for a classy statement choker, worn slightly loose around her neck, along with elegant rings that added a polished finishing touch. As for her hairstyle, she chose a side partition, letting her long tresses flow effortlessly past her shoulders.

Keeping her makeup fresh and dewy, she enhanced her natural glow with radiant concealer and foundation. Her facial features were highlighted with a neutral-toned blush on her cheekbones, soft eyeshadow, and nude lipstick for a subtle yet elegant look. Ready to dance her heart out, she kept her footwear comfortable with strappy flats.

Mira Kapoor’s outfit choices always leave a lasting impression, drawing attention to every detail. Who knew a gown and jacket set could be the perfect wedding celebration outfit to look forward to?