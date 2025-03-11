PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Shah Rukh Khan does ‘salaam’ to paps, Katrina Kaif goes incognito at airport, more

Several B-town celebs were spotted out and about in the city on March 10, 2025. Shah Rukh Khan was papped arriving at an unknown location with his entourage. Katrina Kaif was clicked going incognito mode at the airport. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings from March 10, 2025.

1. Shah Rukh Khan greets paps with ‘salaam’

Bollywood superstar arrived with heavy security at an event in Mumbai. Upon spotting the excited fans and media waiting to get a glimpse, the Pathaan actor greeted shutterbugs with a ‘salaam’. SRK looked dashing in a white t-shirt which he paired with blue denim pants, silver sneakers and an expensive crossbody bag.

2. Katrina Kaif goes incognito mode

Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif was papped at Mumbai airport, trying to conceal her identity with loose-fitted attire and a black mask. But is it really possible to not get spotted by the paparazzi when you’re as beautiful and charming as Kat?

3. Ajay Devgn attends grand launch of Pintu Ki Pappi

Singham Again actor Ajay Devgn walked the red carpet to support the team of the film, Pintu Ki Pappi. At the star-studded event, he arrived donning a pair of well-tailored gray formal pants with a plain black shirt. The actor completed his look with formal shoes and power glasses.

4. Rekha makes heads turn at event

Along with Ajay Devgn, veteran actress Rekha also came to show her admiration for the team of Pintu Ki Pappi. At the grand launch and music success event, the fashion icon stunned in an all-white ensemble. She wore a silk shirt with flared pants and layered it up with a matching jacket. With brown shoes, golden earrings, black sunglasses, white luxury bag and a beanie, she completed her outstanding look.

5. Manoj Bajpayee spotted at airport

Bhaiyya Ji star Manoj Bajpayee was spotted at the airport, returning from an unknown location. The ace actor wore a purple shirt with blue denim pants and white shoes for travel.

6. Mrunal Thakur out and about in the city

Popular TV and film actress Mrunal Thakur made heads turn as she arrived at Mumbai’s Juhu. The diva posed for media in a gray top with blue pants and clear high heels.

