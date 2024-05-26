Janhvi Kapoor transforms into soni kudi in her pink and yellow patiala suit, but don’t overlook customised details from her film

Janhvi Kapoor, the young Bollywood sensation, is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and she is doing everything in her power to enthral fans across. Her promotional outfits have been making waves, with each outfit cleverly drawing inspiration from the cricket theme of the film.

Recently, Janhvi graced Chandigarh, Punjab, with her presence, and true to form, she transformed into a quintessential Punjabi kudi with a twist of her film's essence. What caught everyone's attention was her fusion of traditional Punjabi attire with cricket-themed elements inspired by her film. Let’s take a closer look at her unique Punjabi outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Punjabi Kudi look

During her recent visit to Chandigarh, Punjab, for the promotions, the actress decided to blend with local culture while staying true to the film's essence. She opted for a stunning yellow suit, reflecting the vibrancy of the state.

The kurta of her suit was adorned with intricate silver embroidery and what truly made it stand out was the tassels at the back of it, featuring the name of her character in the film, Mahima.

But this was not enough, she topped off her suit with a yellow tie and dyed dupatta that had borders of pink and gold. At the end of the dupatta, her character’s name, Mahima was boldly emblazoned in bright pink letters.

A pink Patiala salwar completed her outfit, giving the Punjabi-inspired appearance the ideal finishing touch.

Janhvi’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Mili actress chose to highlight her look with a selection of vibrant and elegant pieces. She adorned her wrists with pink and yellow bangles, adding a pop of color to her already vivacious outfit. Silver earrings dangled from her ears.

The 27-year-old actress completed her Punjabi-inspired look with pink Punjabi juttis which added more traditional flair to her attire.

To add a playful touch to her hairstyle, she adorned her neat braid with a pink paranda, enhancing her overall look with a traditional Punjabi accessory.

As for her make-up, the Good Luck Jerry actress chose a bright pink lipstick to add a bold and glamorous touch to her lips, perfectly matching the bright hues of her suit. A tiny pink bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional and feminine element to her look.

The actress’ cheeks were obviously blushed which gave her face a natural flush and enhanced her natural complexion. Regarding her eye makeup, she decided to wear pink eyeshadow that brightened and defined her eyes. Her lashes were coated with adding volume and length to her lashes, while her brows were feathered, framing her eyes and adding definition to her face.

Janhvi Kapoor’s airport look

Janhvi Kapoor's sense of style isn't just limited to her on-duty appearances; even her off-duty looks are nothing short of fabulous. Recently, she was spotted at the airport sporting an effortlessly chic all-white ensemble that turned heads.

For her airport look, the actress opted for a pristine white outfit which consisted of loose-fitting trousers paired with a flowy, full-sleeved top. A monochromatic outfit is best worn during long flights.

With her white attire, Janhvi gave a contrasting touch by sporting olive loafers. She complemented this look by putting on a brown handbag as well as black sunglasses to add elegance to the attire.

Janhvi ensured not to wear much makeup and kept it natural by following a no-makeup look with nude lips. As for her hair, it was untied, hanging freely below her shoulders, giving her a laid-back, nonchalant aura.

Time and again, Kapoor has proved that she is a style icon who never fails to turn heads and inspire fashionistas around with her flawless sense of style and ability to pull off any outfit, whether it's for work or play.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit? Let us know in the comments section below!

