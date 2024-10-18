Top 7 hair color trends inspired by Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and more to give your look a makeover

When it comes to hair color, why settle for boring? This season, it's all about vibrant, colorful, and very unique. If you want to stand out in a crowd or perhaps just want something to spice up your look, try new and exciting hair color trends that will probably make you visit your favorite salon. Here's a rather quick rundown on the top seven hair color trends to watch this year:

Top 7 hair color trends

1.Caramel Ombre

Caramel ombre hair color, like Kiara Advani's, is an intense gradient style that transitions from a dark bottom to warm caramel on the ends. This creates a subtle blend of brown and gold, giving you a radiant look and adding depth and dimension to your hair. For those who want to lighten their hair without it looking too unnatural, caramel ombre is a great choice for various hair types and lengths. Whether you style it straight or in soft waves, this color is very versatile and will make you look lovely and brighten up your mood. It's a perfectly chic style for any season.

2.Chocolate brown hair color

Chocolate brown hair color is very warm and rich-colored, and indeed classy and fashionable. Alia Bhatt is an example. It could be deep and dark or a little lighter, hence ideal for all skin tones. The glossy finish will make your hair healthy and give a depth of color that adds texture and dimension. Whether straight, curly, or loose and wavy, chocolate brown hair is low-maintenance, looks wonderful, and is a great hair color trend.

3.Blazing red

Blazing red, like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is bright and bold. It ranges from fiery crimson, auburn, or deep cherry, adding a bold edge. It would be perfect for those who like to be different. Blazing red brings out a cool vibe in your appearance and personality.

Whether you prefer it sleek and straight or wearing it with voluminous curls, this striking color certainly draws attention and exudes confidence. It is definitely an adventurous style for that wild child in everyone who wants to turn heads everywhere.

4.Caramel Balayage

Caramel balayage is a beautiful hair color, like Deepika Padukone's, where warm caramel tones are blended with your original color to give a gorgeous highlighted look. It is one of the biggest hair color trends. This style involves hand-painted highlights in blonde, gold, and brown to create the softest transition possible from darker roots to lighter caramel ends, giving your hair a radiant, natural appearance with added depth and movement.

Caramel balayage works well on all hair types and lengths. It is the perfect choice for anyone looking to add warmth to their locks. This trend can be done in both straight and wavy hairstyles, leaving you feeling refreshed and elegant.

5.Chestnut

Chestnut hair color, like Kriti Sanon's, is a rich and warm shade that combines deep brown tones with subtle golden highlights. It is a versatile hue that can range from soft brown to dark chestnut, offering a deeper and more intense color. It enhances all skin tones and provides natural shine to the hair.

For this reason alone, chestnut hair color is ideal for anyone looking to achieve a warm and inviting look, whether styled straight or wavy/curly. Additionally, due to its depth and warmth, chestnut hair color also has a very classic appeal.

6.Natural brunette

Natural brunette hair color, like Priyanka Chopra's, encompasses a range of shades from light to dark, offering a warm look. This color has earthy and rich tones that can be enhanced with subtle highlights or lowlights for added depth. Natural brunette is an easy-to-maintain color and can complement a variety of skin tones. It is also perfect for those who want a low-maintenance look.

7.Deep burgundy

Deep burgundy is a very bold, eye-grabbing hair color, and Aishwarya Rai's look is an example of this. This color leans on rich tones of red and purple to make an impact. From being dark, wine-like to a more vibrant burgundy, this color leaves you looking great. Indeed, it is the perfect shade for anyone looking for that sizzling look.

Deep burgundy gives hair tons of dimension; it's stunning against any shade of skin. However, the extra touch that this color aspires to bring is bold confidence and sophistication, whether it's worn straight, curled, or in waves. Deep burgundy hair will suit anyone with a sense of adventure to make that dramatic statement with the color of their locks.

No matter what style you choose, the point is that you're enjoying your hair in whatever way possible. These top 7 hair color trends really are an incredible way to give expression to your personality and let out your style. So, no matter whether caramel or deep brown, it all boils down to embracing who you are. So, color outside the lines, come out, and make your fabulous hair statements!

