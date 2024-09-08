Who wore what at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Tamannaah Bhatia, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and more

The Ambani family had a big Ganpati event that took place last night, 7th September and it brought together the best of Bollywood actors. It was not only a religious function but also an exquisite fashion spectacle. Let’s look at some of the remarkable attires worn by these celebrities.

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

At the recent Ganpati celebrations hosted by the Ambani family, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stole the spotlight in stunning attires. Kareena looked radiant in a red suit set by Sabyasachi. Her outfit featured a straight kurta adorned with golden borders, paired with a matching red churidar and an embellished dupatta. She accessorized with Sabyasachi clutch, heavy golden earrings and metallic heels. Her minimal make-up, red bindi and hair tied in a sleek bun finished her elegant look.

Saif Ali Khan complemented Kareena in a traditional red kurta paired with a classic white dhoti, creating a harmonious and stylish duo. The coordinated outfits added a touch of grandeur to the festive occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia made a striking appearance in a purple lehenga by Torani. Her purple lehenga had heavily embroidered panels in a variety of colors to make it look colorful. She wore this outfit with a short blouse which was also decorated with flowers on it and she draped herself with a purple dupatta that has carved borders and motifs in silver.

In addition to this, Tamannaah added a golden choker and earrings so that her appearance becomes more attractive.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday turned heads at Ganpati celebrations in a stunning golden saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The saree featured exquisite silver embroidery throughout and came with short choli. It had a unique double pallu, draped over both shoulders, adding an extra layer of elegance.

She accessorized with striking green and golden earrings and necklace complementing her outfit perfectly. Ananya carried a silver purse and opted for rosy make-up and red lipstick, while her hair was styled sleek and left open. Her ensemble made her stand out.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a glamorous entrance at the Ganpati celebrations. Kiara dazzled in an ivory and gold Anarkali suit paired with a golden churidar. Amidst her alluring outfit were golden jewelry pieces which gave an elegant appeal as well as smokey eyes, red bindi and nude lips. Her face was well-blushed and she had a center partitioned bun giving her that classy touch. Sidharth complemented his wife perfectly, looking dapper in a peach floral kurta paired with white pants. Together, they made a stylish and striking pair, adding a touch of elegance to the celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan

In a colorful lehenga designed by Mayyur Girotra, Sara Ali Khan made a striking entrance at the Ganpati celebrations with her brother Ibrahim. The hues of the skirt were a riot of colors covered in numerous golden prints, while the blouse had a purple shade and the dupatta was made out of gold.

She also wore a golden choker and earrings that complemented her dress perfectly. Her make-up was glowing with kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmering lips, and a tiny bindi on her forehead complemented with red cheeks that rounded up the look nicely. She left her hair short and wavy which added glamor to this festive look.

Shraddha Kapoor

At the Ganpati festivities, Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning, clad in an eye-catching red sharara set. The ensemble consisted of a short kurta and flared red pants, topped off with a matching red dupatta.

Choosing minimalism as her style, Shraddha did away with accessories and went easy on make-up. She wore her hair loose, which only added to her overall simplicity and style. Minimalism enhanced her natural beauty hence she caught attention without being too loud.

Sonam Kapoor

In a bright crimson crushed silk lehenga, Sonam Kapoor amazed everyone during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. This outfit had an ankle-length pleated skirt; a short choli with a cross-tied back and golden latkans. An attire such as hers would be incomplete without a matching dupatta, she wore gold ornaments while carrying a gold box purse.

Her make-up was flawless with nude shiny lip glosses and blush on her cheeks. She also applied smoky eye shadow plus red alta’ which is typical in India. A crimped braid completed the overall look giving it an element of playfulness besides bringing out her beauty perfectly.

Bollywood’s best stars showcased their fashion finesse at Ganpati celebrations which was a blend of spirituality and style. The event was indeed symbolic of the industry’s glamor and elegance.

