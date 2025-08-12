How Nagarjuna stays in shape at 65: A look at his 12:12 intermittent fasting diet

Nagarjuna is one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor, who has entertained the fans by portraying several roles onscreen, has also managed to keep himself fit as a fiddle at the age of 65.

While the audience believes that the movie star skips his meals and starves himself, the actor went on to clarify that he does have his dinner, and that too every day. However, he takes his meals earlier than most of them, at 7 PM, and keeps it light with salads and rice.

Speaking of his diet with the music composer MM Keeravani, Nagarjuna revealed that having a specific time for his meals is not a trend but a “way of life” that he has adopted over the years.

Nagarjuna’s strict workout routine

Apart from maintaining a healthy diet and having his meals on time, Nagarjuna has also been following a strict workout regime for the past 35 years. For the actor, his training sessions are non-negotiable. The movie star does tons of mixed exercises, which include cardio sessions, strength training, swimming, and simple walking.

Nagarjuna trains for almost 45 minutes to 1 hour, for 5-6 days a week. Moreover, at times when the gym isn’t free, the actor takes a dip in the swimming pool, forming movements like swimming. It is a habit that the superstar has maintained over the past several years.

The Brahmastra actor’s additional fitness tips include maintaining an elevated heart rate throughout the training sessions, avoiding long breaks, and avoiding distractions, like using mobile phones. According to the actor, these little practices help in increasing metabolism and keeping the energy levels intact throughout the day.

Nagarjuna’s diet and regime

As for the actor’s diet, Nagarjuna maintains a 12:12 regime, where he has his meals within a 12-hour window and does not eat anything after for the next 12 hours. The movie star starts his day with a pre-workout meal, including kimchi, sauerkraut, or fermented cabbage. The blend of proteins and probiotics keeps the actor’s digestive system healthy and ensures good gut health.

