111 Best Most Likely to Questions to Have a Blast

Most Likely to Questions is basically a list of quizzes that have been around for years as a fun way to get to know people in both individual and group settings. You can use them as an icebreaker to ease the tension and get people talking, especially when meeting someone for the first time. Such questions often reveal characteristics, desires, and goals that people generally do not express in regular conversations. Moreover, you can use these questions to get to know yourself better or simply for amusement. Whether playing at a party, in a classroom, or on a video call, these entertaining questions are sure to get conversations started and bring people closer together. 1 2 3...let's start!

What is the Most Likely To Questions Game? Most Likely To Questions is a classic game of questions that you can efficiently customize to suit a variety of scenarios, gatherings, and ages. These questions are a fun way to learn about other people's personalities and interests, get to know a stranger better, and even have a good laugh. Additionally, you can use these questions to test how much your close friends know about each other! For example, when playing with friends, you can ask questions like, "who is most likely to readily jump into a car with a stranger?" or "who is most likely to go to a costume party dressed as a clown?" or "who is most likely to eat a bowl of chili?" or "who is most likely to not be afraid to tell someone how they really feel?" or "who is most likely to drop their phone into the toilet?" How Do You Play ‘Who's Most Likely To Questions’ Game? The Who’s Most Likely to Questions game can create an atmosphere of curiosity and help lighten the mood so you can have loads of fun with your friends, coworkers, cousins, and even someone you just met. It involves each player in the group taking turns finding out who is the most likely to do something. It can be anything from who is most likely to get married first, who is most likely to go on the craziest adventure, or who is most likely to forget all events. Players get to answer questions about themselves or their friends, trying to guess who is most likely to do something the group finds fascinating and even spicy! The only rule to remember is not to offend or push someone out of their comfort zones. Be respectful and play fair! Top 111 Most Likely to Questions to Ask Someone for a Super Entertaining Game Night Who's Most Likely to Questions for Friends

Who is most likely to run a marathon? Who is most likely to spend all weekend binging a new TV series? Who is most likely to cry during a sad movie? Who is most likely to become a millionaire? Who is most likely to forget your birthday? Who is most likely to get a speeding ticket on a road trip? Who is most likely to injure themselves while doing chores in their apartment? Who is most likely to die first in a horror movie? Who is most likely to finish a pint of ice cream in one sitting? Who's Most Likely to Questions for Best Friends

10. Who is most likely to become a CEO at a top company? 11. Who is most likely to be late for her wedding? 12. Who is most likely to have the most children? 13. Who is most likely to get the most tattoos? 14. Who is most likely to have sex in public? 15. Who is most likely to take all their secrets to the grave? 16. Who is most likely to show up on your doorstep with soup when you are sick? 17. Who is most likely to be the CEO one day? 18. Who is most likely to know exactly what to say when you are feeling sad? 19. Who is most likely to treat your house like it is their house? Who is Most Likely to Questions for Work

20. Who is most likely to say something inappropriate during a meeting? 21. Who is most likely to call in sick at work but be at the beach? 22. Who is most likely to reply to Slack messages with GIFs? 23. Who is most likely to show up at work drunk? 2‍4. Who is most likely to have a side hustle? 25. Who is most likely to be a team player at work? 26. Who is most likely to ignore a social media request from a coworker? 27. Who is most likely to have the best Zoom background? 28. Who is most likely to be the office gossip? 29. Who is most likely to lie at a job interview? Funny Who is Most Likely to Questions

30. Who is most likely to buy more underwear instead of doing laundry? 31. Who is most likely to be on the news for a scam? 32. Who is most likely to text "on my way" when they're still getting ready? 33. Who is most likely to forget to pick up their kids from school? 34. Who is most likely to try eating cat food? 35. Who is most likely to give their kid a pretty terrible name? 36. Who is most likely to go a week without a shower? 37. Who is most likely to fart in an elevator full of people? 38. Who is most likely to replace salt with sugar while cooking? 39. Who is most likely to burp in a crowd? Deep Who is Most Likely to Questions

40. Who is most likely to give all their money to charity? 41. Who is most likely to become a teacher at their high school? 42. Who is most likely to spend their Saturday morning volunteering? 43. Who is most likely to eat something alive? 44. Who is most likely to plan the future? 45. Who is most likely to remain calm during a storm? 46. Who is most likely to be insecure about everyone else? Good Who is Most Likely to Questions

47. Who is most likely to lock themselves out of their place? 48. Who is most likely to go skinny dipping? 49. Who is most likely to snore? 50. Who is most likely to be late for brunch because she stopped to pet a dog? 51. Who is most likely to know about a hot new restaurant before everyone else? 52. Who is most likely to have a fling while on vacation? 53. Who is most likely to spend their money on something stupid? Juicy Who is Most Likely to Questions

54. Who is the most likely to spread gossip? 55. Who is most likely to be hungover at a church service? 56. Who is most likely to be in the middle of some life drama? 57. Who is most likely to spend hours on a celebrity conspiracy theory? 58. Who is most likely to forget to wear underwear? 59. Who is most likely to kiss a frog? 60. Who is most likely to get arrested for a dare in public? 61. Who is most likely to have the most parking tickets? Interesting Who's Most Likely to Questions

62. Who is most likely to lick their plate after a meal? 63. Who is most likely to DIY something instead of buying it? 64. Who is most likely to join a street gang? 65. Who is most likely to tell the waiter it is their birthday for free cake? 66. Who is most likely to win the lottery? 67. Who is most likely to get into a bar fight? 68. Who is most likely to eat something off the floor? 6‍9. Who is most likely to pick their nose when they think nobody is watching? 70. Who is most likely to take a ride from a stranger? Dirty Who is Most Likely to Questions

71. Who is most likely to end up making a sex tape? 72. Who is most likely to be the messy one during a one-night stand? 73. Who is most likely to set a world record at beer pong? 74. Who is most likely to get away with murdering a police officer? 75. Who is most likely to have the most body count? 76. Who is most likely to sneak out with a total stranger to explore their sex dungeon? 77. Who is most likely to be the first to get ‘deflowered’? 78. Who is most likely to cheat with their friend’s fiancé? Most Likely to Questions for Adults

79. Who is most likely to be a cool parent? 80. Who is most likely to be the most patient with children? 8‍1. Who is most likely to sing in the shower? 82. Who is most likely to spend all their money on clothes? 83. Who is most likely to keep a check on their children’s social media accounts? 84. Who is most likely to forget their keys at home? ‍85. Who is most likely to be the most romantic in a relationship? 86. Who is most likely to take the longest to get ready in the morning? Who is Most Likely to Questions for Teenagers

87. Who is most likely to cheat on a test and get caught? 88. Who is most likely to eat food that does not belong to them? 89. Who is most likely to click on a spam ad pop-up on the internet? 90. Who is most likely to get suspended from school? 91. Who is most likely to forget to flush the toilet? 92. Who is most likely to get into an argument with a little kid? 93. Who is most likely to get into a fight on the internet? Who is Most Likely to Questions to Ask Your Crush

94. Who is most likely to save you from a bad first date? 95. Who is most likely to pick up your calls in the middle of the night? 96. Who is most likely to embarrass you in front of your parents? 97. Who is most likely to bake you a birthday cake? 98. Who is most likely to make you laugh when you are sad? 99. Who is most likely to give you a nickname? 100. Who is most likely to send memes and GIFs to you every day? 101. Who is most likely to do TikTok dance videos with you? 102. Who is most likely to text you back immediately? Random Who is Most Likely to Questions

103. Who is most likely to eat pizza for breakfast? 104. Who is most likely to get you the best birthday gift? 105. Who is most likely to adopt their next pet? 106. Who is most likely to get hungry in the middle of the night? 107. Who is most likely to win a hot dog eating contest? 108. Who is most likely to crack dirty jokes and make everyone uncomfortable? 109. Who is most likely to eat weird food combinations? 110. Who is most likely to laugh during a serious moment? 111. Who is most likely to eat all the popcorn while watching a movie? Conclusion Most Likely to Questions game is a fun and interactive way to get conversations going, making it one of the most popular games fit for all age groups. It involves asking participants questions that they must answer with the name of an individual who is part of the conversation. This type of game encourages people to get to know each other more intimately, get more comfortable in social settings, and even build connections between people. Moreover, it is an easy way to break the ice and can be great in any situation, from birthday parties to team-building exercises. Also, the best part is that you can tailor the questions to suit any particular group, and it can be as wild or toned down as you would like based on your company. From hilarious to deep or just plain silly, take your pick from our list of 111 Most Likely to Question ideas and create an enjoyable time for all! Have you ever played the Most Likely to Questions game with your friends? Share your hilarious questions and answers in the comments section below!

