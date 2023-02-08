Top 113 Questions to Ask Your Crush to Know Them Better

Ah, the feeling when you see your crush is beautiful — the butterflies in the stomach, feeling at a loss of words, nervousness, and checking yourself out to look perfect happen when you are near your crush. Truly, it can be nerve-wracking to initiate a conversation and ask questions to your crush. However, communication is pivotal for all relationships as it helps unfold a person's personality. If you feel awkward with your crush and are hesitant to say anything because you don't know where to start, don't fret. Here are some awesome questions to ask your crush and start a meaningful conversation. Good Questions to Ask Your Crush

1. Do you love pets? 2. Are you a morning or a night person? 3. What are your hobbies? 4. Do you prefer to visit beaches or mountains? 5. If you could take one thing to an island, what would you take with you? 6. Are you a texter or a caller? 7. Would you say you are a good secret keeper? 8. Do you have any siblings? 9. What is your profession? 10. Do you like posting on social media handles? 11. Who is your favorite actor? 12. Name one dish that you love. 13. Who is your favorite singer? 14. Which is that one song you can listen to on a loop? 15. Who is your celebrity crush? 16. Which ice cream flavor do you like the best? 17. Do you prefer indoor games or outdoor ones? 18. Are you an introvert or an extrovert? 19. What are you passionate about? 20. Do you like going on long drives? 21. Are you a cat person or a dog person? 22. Are you in touch with your childhood friends? 23. Can you describe yourself in one sentence? 24. Do you know how to cook? 25. Do you prefer online shopping or hitting a mall to buy things for yourself? 26. Are you a gym person? 27. If you could have any superpower, what would you want? 28. What is your favorite childhood memory? 29. What is your biggest pet peeve? 30. What do you do to relax and rejuvenate? Flirty Questions to Ask Your Crush

31. Do you believe in love at first sight? 32. Do you believe in Valentine's Day? 33. Which facial feature of mine do you like the most? 34. What is the best pickup line someone has used on you? 35. What turns you on the most? 36. What’s the sexiest thing someone has done for you? 37. Are you looking for a serious relationship or want to keep things casual? 38. What is your idea of a perfect, romantic date? 39. Are we just friends, or do you want us to be more than that? 40. What is your dream proposal? 41. Are you a hugger or a kisser? 42. What makes you feel comfortable with others? 43. What do you like wearing at night? 44. Which body part of yours is the most ticklish? 45. Do you like making out in public? 46. At what age did you have your first kiss? 47. What, according to you, is romance? 48. Would you prefer to date someone hot or intelligent? 49. In which outfit would you like to see me on a date night? 50. Would you rather go out for a drink or cuddle at home binge-watching Netflix with me? Deep Questions to Ask Your Crush

51. Do you believe in the constitution of marriage? 52. Do you believe in God? 53. Are you spiritual? 54. How do you handle your finances? 55. What are your future career plans? 56. Have you ever cheated in a relationship or been cheated on? 57. Do you like children? 58. What qualities would you like to see in your partner? 59. If you had to choose between money, fame, and power, what would you choose? 60. Are you a stay-at-home person or like going out frequently? 61. What is one trait you don't want to see in your partner at all? 62. Are you a spender or a saver? 63. If you could settle in any city in the world, which one would it be? 64. Are you comfortable moving out of town after marriage? 65. Do you believe money can buy happiness? 66. Do you forgive people and not hold any grudges against them? 67. What is one mistake you can never forgive? 68. If somebody hurt you deeply, what would you do? 69. Are you addicted to something? 70. What, according to you, are prerequisites for a happy relationship? Funny Questions to Ask Your Crush

71. Who is your favorite comedian? 72. What has been your most embarrassing moment to date? 73. What is the weirdest punishment you ever got? 74. Do you sing in the shower? 75. What's one thing you always carry with you? 76. What is the funniest nickname someone has given you? 77. Do you believe in superstitions? 78. What's one thing you ate and immediately regretted? 79. What's the craziest joke you have ever heard? 80. Have you ever been pranked? Romantic Questions to Ask Your Crush

81. What would you like me to cook for you on a date night? 82. Where do you want to travel with me? 83. Do you have any tattoos? If yes, would you let me see them? 84. How would you like to celebrate your birthday with me this year? 85. Do you have a mole? 86. Which is your favorite romantic song of all time? 87. What is a relationship rule you would never break? 88. Would you pick up my call if I called you at midnight? 89. Do you ever dream about me? 90. What would you say if I confessed my feelings to you tonight? 91. Would you like to go for a coffee with me? 92. What makes you fall in love with someone? 93. What movie character reminds you of me? 94. Are you falling in love with me, or should I try harder to make you mine? 95. What makes you happy? 96. If I were to give you a mixtape tonight, what would be your reaction? 97. How would you like to be proposed? 98. What does your dream partner look like? 99. What would you do if you were stranded with me on an island? 100. What's one thing you love the most about me? Random Questions to Ask Your Crush

101. What's your guilty pleasure? 102. Which is your dream place to live? 103. What would you ask me to do if you could give me a dare? 104. Do you live by yourself? 105. What is the biggest red flag in a relationship for you? 106. What is your favorite genre of movies? 107. Tell me three things from your bucket list. 108. How close do you want us to be? 109. Do you ever think about me when I am not around? 110. Do you plan things in advance or believe in doing things spontaneously? 111. What, according to you, is the most precious thing a person can have? 112. Do you believe in soulmates? 113. What is your dream job? Conclusion Don't worry about being tongue-tied and nervous around your crush because it's normal. Instead, keep a list of questions to ask your crush handy so that the next time you see them, you don't have to put yourself in a situation of awkward silence. Ask any cute or random question and enjoy the conversation that follows. Remember, confidence is important here, so pull yourself together and woo your crush with your amazing communication skills.

