10 Signs of a Control Freak to Identify Dominating Behavior

Describing someone as a "control freak" implies that they possess an obsessive need to have control over the events occurring around them. Because of their compulsive behavior, they have a tendency to command and manage people, and events and get stressed out when things are not proceeding according to their plans.

But, how would you recognize the signs of a control freak? Additionally, what steps can you take if you find yourself in the company of an individual who possesses the mentality of "my way or the highway"? Honestly, people with this kind of behavior are not even aware of their obsessive compulsions. They often overlook their irrational views or insecurities. Some people tend to be controlling of everything, even people and situations outside of their control, though everyone can have controlling tendencies at times.

Here is a list of 10 signs that suggest you are dealing with a person who is a control freak. Keep scrolling to recognize the red flags along with the ways to handle them.

1. They Have a Habit of Constantly Correcting Others

A control freak is always looking for the opportunity to correct others or themselves. People with this kind of behavior cannot bear mistakes, whether it’s their own or the faults of their near and dear ones. They always feel a strong urge to repeatedly find and fix the mistakes of those around them. Even a tiny little error can make them annoyed, upset, and restless. From correcting minute spelling errors to pointing out wrong posture or improper decorum, people with control obsession won’t think twice before correcting you. They won’t bother about the place, or situation and will constantly poke you if you do something wrong.

They won’t even hesitate to embarrass you in front of a larger gathering as they believe that things ought to be done only in their way. They consider themselves the masters of everything, and for them their method or technique is apt. If you have such a person in your life, try to decode their intentions behind correcting you. People with this attitude do not rectify to make improvements. They only want to make things move their way.

2. They Want Everything to Be Done According to Them

Another characteristic of a controlling person is that they can get upset over the tiniest of inconvenience. They want everything to revolve around their schedules and if something is not going according to their plans, they start getting anxious. Their inability to adapt to changes in their plans makes them inconsiderate towards those who may have disrupted their schedule. They get very upset and keep on tossing tantrums over small variations or fluctuations to their pre-decided tasks. They become cold-hearted, and if they want a certain thing to be done in a specific way or at a particular time, they are simply unable to modify their plans for anyone.

3. It’s a One-Man Show With Them

One of the key signs of a control freak is that they consider themselves as the best and due to that reason, they try to perform their tasks all by themselves. They have a hard time asking for help from others because in their minds they are the only ones who can do it perfectly. Their overconfidence makes them overly assertive about their qualifications, and they tend to discern that delegating tasks to someone will only compromise the quality of their work. Besides over-confidence, another underlying reason for this could be high trust issues. Even if the world of a control freak is falling apart, they won’t ask for help and try to manage everything on their own.

Even if they assign a task to someone, they will analyse it critically to only find errors. They will insensitively criticise the person by pin-pointing their mistakes with the intention to assert their own importance.

4. Winning at Any Cost Defines a Control Freak

Winning a competition, or any kind of argument is one of the most prominent control freak personality traits which makes them a bad team player. In order to attain success, they can easily change their point of view without hesitation and must always have the final say in a conflicting situation. Moreover, their excessive self-assurance convinces them that they are a pro at everything. They consider themselves witty brained who have a solution to every problem. Even if they are wrong, they will never admit it, and instead try to defend themselves with silly facts and statements. To them, anything that is not in sync with their point of view is simply wrong, and they won't hesitate to dismiss the thought immediately. Control freaks desire to be the only ones creating and imposing rules.

5. They Are Highly Critical of Others

One of the top signs of a control freak is that they never find satisfaction and are always cribbing and crying over every nitty-gritty. They are highly unhappy with their own life, and on top of that, they criticise the people around them to fulfil and feed their ego. From evaluating food and clothing choices to personal perspectives- they tend to judge everyone. Besides, they often push others to make improvements based on their own standards. However, it is important for them to understand that making everything conform to their personal preferences should not be their ultimate goal. Instead of pushing their friends or family members away by critiquing, they should help them to improve by offering help.

6. A Control Freak Is Always on the Edge of Frustration

The need to control everything disorder adds up to the fluctuating moods of a person. Control freaks are highly disturbed by themselves, especially by their failures and weaknesses. Life is unpredictable and expecting that every plan or strategy will go as contemplated can cause stress and frustration over time. And that’s exactly the case with such people. Their strong urge for perfection makes them feel agitated and frustrated. A control freak is driven by the desire to excel and the fear of failure which is why they always keep themselves under undue pressure to perform better. Even if they fail, they won’t accept it in front of others and continue to live in the delusion about being flawless.

7. They Dominate And Manipulate Others

Control freaks consider themselves a pro who exactly knows what’s best for others. Thus, they tend to judge others, seek opportunities to dominate, and push for compliance with their expectations. They frequently attempt to exert close control over the actions of friends, colleagues, and family in order to achieve their own goals. What upsets a control freak? Those who don’t understand them or are unable to meet their expectations. They may fill your mind with multiple pieces of advice (without you asking for it), and claim that it's really very helpful, but it's actually their way of trying to control you. From attacking your determination to giving you the silent treatment — control freaks will do anything to influence you to change your viewpoints.

This kind of attitude can lead to painful and tricky scenarios. First and foremost, their perfection-driven desire, prying, and poking can easily take them away from their dear ones. Secondly, they might avoid trying new things because they're scared of not doing well. They stick to what they know and avoid taking risks, which can hold them back from important life experiences.

8. They Don’t Like Being Held Accountable

One of the most noticeable signs of a control freak is their inability to admit when they are wrong. Control freaks have an excessive fear of failure which is why will never admit that they did something wrong, no matter how small the mistake may be. They think that accepting their flaws or mistakes will make them appear foolish in the eyes of others, thus they continually take no accountability for their blunders. Control freaks may also have a deep-seated need for validation and affirmation, which can fuel their belief that they are always right. As a result, they may become defensive or hostile when their ideas are challenged and may struggle to admit their mistakes or consider alternative viewpoints.

9. They Are Unable to Collaborate

Because control freaks tend to micromanage others and are less willing to adjust with people, they are unfit to work in a team. In their opinion, they are the best at everything they do. So, they will never assign work to others and will continue to put themselves in the limelight without thinking about their co-workers. This can create multiple conflicts and disagreements between colleagues or group members along with a lack of trust and respect.

Moreover, it can also bring a hazard to the workflow and might frustrate other team members as they start feeling that their contributions are not being valued. Control freaks are unable to compromise and are quite strict with their approach. This can make it difficult for them to work effectively with large groups and can easily create an overburden on their professional relationships. Even people in their teams find it difficult to work with them.

10. They Are Image Conscious

Control freaks are all about achieving perfection. They care a lot about how others perceive their image. Moreover, they have a strong need to maintain their self-image as competent and successful. This may stem from a fear of being judged or criticized, as well as a desire to gain praise from others. They may believe that their image and reputation are closely tied to their success and ability to control situations and people. As a result, they may be overly focused on their appearance, behavior, and achievements and can go to any lengths to maintain their image.

Image consciousness can be a way for control freaks to maintain their sense of control and assert dominance over others, as they believe that their image and reputation are key to influencing and persuading people around them.

Conclusion

Thus, always watch out for the aforementioned signs of a control freak if you think you’re dealing with one. If someone tries to control your life, criticizes you a lot, and behaves differently in public, they are probably a control freak. Be careful of the red flags and maintain significant boundaries to avoid any unnecessary stress and maintain mental peace. Arguing with them will only worsen the situation. Instead, mindfully respond to their controlling behavior. Additionally, stay vigilant and observant in every stage of life. Pay attention to the behavior of the people around you in order to avoid harmful manipulation.

