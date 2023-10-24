Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: After wife Aishwarya Sharma, will Neil Bhatt take up Khatron Ke Khiladi next?

Bigg Boss 17 is a huge hit with fans, who are binge-watching the show every night. The drama and action inside the house have already got fans excited, and the season's theme of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum has added to the excitement. Popular television couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the contestants this season, and they are ready to win. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the couple shared their Bigg Boss strategy and how they plan to survive on the show.

Neil Bhatt shared an interesting fact about Khatron Ke Khiladi while his wife Aishwarya was one of the finalists. He shared his wish to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi.

'I'd love to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi'- Neil Bhatt manifests to be part of the Fear Factor show

While talking about their experience with Khatron Ke Khiladi, Neil Bhatt told us that he would love to be part of the show. He said, "I never got the opportunity rather got the opportunity to think about it. I never really followed the show but having seen her in the show, I would love to be part of the show."

He continues, "Maza aayega"(It will be fun). Aishwariya Sharma intervenes and says, "he will definitely win." Neil says, "Aise claims mat kar meri maa... I love action and I have never been taught, I'm self-taught if I may say but would love to put that to test in the shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi"

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, Aishwarya Sharma became the first contestant to be the finalist of the show. Dino James became the winner of the show. Apart from this, in Bigg Boss 17 Aishwarya was seen having little arguments with Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar. Neil Bhatt had a heated argument with Vicky Jain. They even got a chance to go on a date and spend some quality time together.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, many said that Aishwarya and Neil are quite a more competitive couple than the rest of the Bigg Boss inmates. The couple were together on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and got married in 2021.

