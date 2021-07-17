From Rahul Vaidya to Nikki Tamboli & Varun Sood - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants share their biggest fears

Rahul Vadiya's biggest fear is height, whereas Nikki Tamboli is scared of reptiles. Anushka Sen freaks out looking at spiders, while Sana Makul is frightened by fire.

The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, goes on air today and it’s among the keenly anticipated programs on the television platforms. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi and they got candid about their fears, the experience of being around the king of action, Rohit Shetty and also spoke about their idea of overcoming something that they feared at one point of time. Excerpts from a conversation with Rahul Vadiya, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill and Sana Makbul among others.

Rahul Vaidya

I have definitely fought both battles and I have definitely come victorious. They are extremely difficult shows and I am lucky to have experienced both of them. I have come out of them with amazing and prosperous results. I have developed a fear of heights, I never thought I had fear of heights. But I think, anyone would be terrified if told to walk on the 70th floor of a building.

Nikki Tamboli

I loved it, enjoyed it. I was scared, but made new friends. I have come back with a lot of fears, my biggest fear was reptiles and I still fear them.

Anushka Sen

I was very excited when I got the offer. KKK is one of my fav shows and I always dreamt of being there. I was also very nervous as I didn’t expect the offer to come my way so early. I am just 18. But then, I decided to go not just for winning, but for the experience. The perspective of an 18-year-old competing with all the people who are so senior to me. I am the youngest female contestant in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi. When Rohit sir saw me on the show, he was so happy. He never doubted, or gave me the feeling that I should not have come at this age. He was always there for me. Talking of fears, I have always been terrified of a spider, no matter what the size is. If it’s a spider, I will run. When I used to tell my mom what all I have done in the show, she felt it was a big journey.

Aastha Gill

I knew my fears, took my time and thought of doing something different. I wanted to explore this side of mine and just went for it. My biggest fear has always been creepy crawlies.

Sana Makbul

I think fear is anything. I am scared of fire, height, and water. I remember, confessing in my first meeting about being scared of water and they all were looking at me. I was just generalizing that Fire and Water is something that’s scary. I think I have overcome my fear of water through the show.

Varun Sood

Before I joined the show, my biggest fear was snakes and after I have completed the show, my biggest fear is still snakes and come back with a few more phobias that I never knew about. I have come back with a phobia of extremely cold water, and extremely hot weather.

