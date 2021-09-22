5 Interesting facts netizens need to know about the show RadhaKrishn

Popular show RadhaKrishn is winning audience hearts from their storyline. The show focuses on the journey of Lord Krishna and his love for Radha. It is a known fact that Radha and Krishna loved each other but they never met. Krishna got married to someone else but today also whenever his name is taken, Radha’s name comes automatically. The series premiered on 1 October 2018 on Star Bharat and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gill Tewary for Swastik Productions.

The show is directed by Rahul Kumar Tewary. The role of Krishna and Radha are played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh. A prequel of the series, titled "Haathi Ghoda Paalki: Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki", is scheduled to air on 27 September 2021. The Series opens with Shridhama (Krishna's devotee) cursing Radha. And then Krishna makes his entry into the mortal world. Radha and Krishna are reborn in Barsana and Mathura respectively. The show's popularity has increased with time and viewers want to know some interesting facts about it.

RadhaKrishn episodes:

There is a total of 773 episodes but there are altogether 4 seasons. Season 1 had 460, season 2- 35, season 3-37 and season 4-241 episodes.

RadhaKrishn going off air:

There were rumours about the show going off air but the makers have not said anything on this. However, a prequel is set to come titled Haathi Ghoda Paalki: Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki from this September.

RadhaKrishn cast names:

Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Basant Bhatt, Zalak Desai, Arpit Ranka, Arpit Ranka, Gavie Chahal, Reena Kapoor, and Rushiraj Pawar are playing important characters.

Radha older than Krishna:

There is no concrete information on this but it is believed that Radha was five years elder to Krishna.

Why did Krishna not marry Radha:

The legend says Radha and Krishna were separated because of Shridhama's curse. He was a friend and a devotee of Shri Krishna and believed that devotion is higher than love. One day, he was so angry with Radha that he cursed her that she would lose her memory and forgets all about Krishna. And he sent her to the Patal Loka for hundred years. Incidentally, this happened soon after Lord Brahma asked Krishna to take birth on earth as the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

