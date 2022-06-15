Appnapan's Rajshree Thakur on being selective about projects: In our industry, you get typecast - EXCLUSIVE

Rajshree Thakur, who was last seen on the television show, Shaadi Mubarak, quit midway. Her return with Shaadi Mubarak had created much excitement among the audience years after Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap. Her fans got disappointed to see her stint cut short but they are in for a total treat by Rajshree Thakur through her new show, Appnapan. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show also features Cezanne Khan and will premiere on Wednesday, June 15.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Cezanne Khan, Rajshree shared, "People are nostalgic and are excited to see Cezanne and me together. This isn't a typical saas-bahu saga and it has many elements to it." Rajshree is extremely selective when it comes to signing up for shows. When asked her the reason behind this, she clearly stated that the industry typecasts artists. "What happens in our industry is that when you do a particular character and if it clicks with the audience then you are offered the same roles. That's why I have been very choosy when it comes to signing up for any projects."

Rajshree Thakur on playing Pallavi in Appnapan

Elaborating about her character Pallavi in the show, Rajshree said, "I personally love Appnapan, and I play a mother, who isn't like those 'typical' mothers that you see on TV who will hear abuses from kids, husband, and family and keep pleading all the time. Pallavi is the Indian mother that will go to any extent for her kids and at the same time, she's very level-headed and knows what is good for her kids. Her caring nature comes across as very dominating and they wish for their father to be with them. Pallavi doesn't care to build a good image in front of her children, her only focus is to give them a good livelihood as a single mother. I am very level-headed in real life and I am very upfront. whatever I want to say, I'll say, I'll never hide it. I am very clear about my thoughts just like Pallavi."

Balancing a strike between personal and professional life

Talking about striking a balance between personal and professional life, Rajshree further said, "When you do a daily soap, you get very less time to spend with family. I have a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and at times, it becomes difficult because I am very passionate about my work. That pulls me there but after I pack up, my daughter becomes my motivation, then I don't think about my work. When I am at home, my 100 percent is for my daughter. If you try to do both things simultaneously then it becomes very difficult. I gave a lot of attention to my daughter, the void is filled. I know it isn't filled entirely but nowadays all women are working, so it's very important to balance it out."

Adding further, Rajshree asserted, "This is deeply rooted in our society also because we've been seeing our mother also managing so many things at once. This age is of helicopter moms. So, family and husband's support is very important in building a woman's career."

