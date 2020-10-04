Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia on why Sidharth Shukla deserved to win BB 13, rejecting offer before

Pavitra Punia, in an exclusive chat, opened up on her former co-star Sidharth Shukla and why she decided to say yes to the Bigg Boss offer this year. Read

Naagin fame Pavitra Punia sizzled on the Bigg Boss 14 stage during the premiere episode. Clad in a golden saree with a black blouse complimenting her beauty, Pavitra has definitely upped the hotness quotient on the show. The actress has worked in several shows and is known for being a confident and no-nonsense person. In an exclusive chat, we spoke to Pavitra before she entered the house. From telling us her reason for saying yes to BB 14 to confession that though she is not friends with Sidharth Shukla, he deserved to win last season, Pavitra is all hearts. Excerpts below.

You rejected the offer last year, what changed this year?

Last time I really wanted to do Bigg Boss but there were some clashes with the project I was doing. I had to choose Balveer that time because of some other reason and It couldn't happen. So, this time since I said no last time, I thought it would be unfair so I said no to the other show and said yes for BB. I don't believe in saying no and spoiling relationships. I wanted to take a break from the show and go to BB.

I am thousands of dreams, and I am not doing the show for limelight or exposure for films. But I got interested after watching the last season when I saw how the TRP charts were broken because of the fights and chemistry, I just want to experience that. For me, BB is an experience.

You actually started your career with a reality show, do you think that gives you an edge over others?

I am a reality show girl. Splitsvilla's format also included tasks earlier and was somewhat similar to BB at least till season 5 then the love angle dominated. But for me, I don't plan my thing, similarly I have not planned for BB. I will react to how things are shot at me. I am a very strong headed woman, it is not very easy to break me. I cry, but that does not mean I am weak. It is a therapy of mine. I will be planning very strongly, I will be vocal and let's see how things will work. Bigg Boss is a place where no planning will work. You need to take it one day at a time, hence I am not taking stress.

Your favourite contestants in the last 13 seasons?

I have seen Gauahar's season, Hina's season and the last season. I have not followed BB so much, but I have seen these three seasons sometimes. Sidharth, Hina, Vikas Gupta, Gauahar Khan were nice, Shilpa too, there are many people who were good inside the house. It will be difficult to pick just one.

I can tell something about Sidharth, the way he was inside the house, he is exactly that in real life Pavitra Punia

You have known Sidharth before as you worked together on a show Love You Zindagii. Are you still friends? What do you think of his performance last season?

No. Sidharth truly deserved the trophy. I saw the last season after saying yes for the show. I can tell something about Sidharth, the way he was inside the house, he is exactly that in real life. He is an extremist, he was like that and is a true person. People can have their own perspective about him, right or wrong. Last season if I thought anyone deserved it, it is Sidharth. I did not speak to him before saying yes for the show, in fact, I did not even call him to congratulate when he won the show because there has been a long gap since we did a show together and spoke to each other. We sometimes say hi if we bump into each other but otherwise nothing. I respect him as a person, he is a genuine person but it is not like we are friends.

Lastly, are you okay with a perception being created in public after your stint inside the BB house?

I don't give attention to what my perception might be created. I believe negative or postiive, It will be a step further in my transformation.

