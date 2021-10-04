Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Donal Bisht says Salman Khan is life and heart of the show; Read Deets

Donal Bisht is very excited to be a part of ’s Bigg Boss 15. “It’s a once in a lifetime sort of a thing, so why not to experience it?” questions Donal, further elaborating on her reason to participate in the reality show. “I did a lot of work, and was doing back to back shows. But now I was a bit free, because I was doing a South film, after which immediately these guys called me. This is the fourth time they have called me and I was just saying no. So this time I was in the right space of mind. I have grown up more, have seen the world, and understand it more. So if I can handle the world, I can handle 14 contestants inside (the BB house),” laughs Donal.

However, she admits that she has not seen the show at all. “I have just gone through Instagram only. There is no strategy that I have. People go with a strategy, but it’s about dealing with people, so you can’t strategise anything there. You have to take people according to how they behave with you,” says Donal, who is also excited to collaborate with Salman on the show.

“He is amazing. He is the life and heart of Bigg Boss, and knowing him one-to-one will be very interesting. As I also write poems and paint, so we can connect more I think in the Bigg Boss house. It would be interesting to know him more,” states Donal.

The show premiered on Saturday, and besides Donal it also features Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer and Sahil Shroff.

