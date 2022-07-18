Dance Deewane Juniors Winner Aditya Patil: Want to go to Imagica, build a home for my grandfather; EXCLUSIVE

Dance Deewane Juniors has found its winner in their eight-year-old contestant Aditya Patil. After three months of rigorous hard work, the makers announced Aditya as the show's winner, and after lifting the trophy, he, along with his choreographer Pratik Utekar shared their excitement exclusively with Pinkvilla. This dance reality show was hosted by Karan Kundrra and judged by Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi.

Aditya Patil was extremely happy to be declared the winner and told us, "I never thought that I would emerge as the winner of this show. It was my grandfather's dream for me to win and I am super happy that I could fulfill his dream." His choreographer, on the other hand, said, "For me, many years and for Aditya, a few months of his childhood to achieve something like this. More than anything, it was so special to receive the trophy from none other than Aamir Khan sir. The moment was precious and will be cherished lifelong."

Aditya Patil on dancing with Kiara Advani

"I had never thought that I would ever get a chance to meet a big celebrity like Kiara Advani. I met her for the first time and it felt really nice to dance with her," said Aditya. Speaking about the support and motivation received by his guru Pratik, Aditya said, "He always treats me with love and never loses his calm." The choreographer, on the other hand, calls Aditya a "wonder child."

"Aditya is a wonder child. He gave his best performance every week and set the bar high for himself. There are very few kids, who learn such exceptional dance forms at such a young age. He is such a fast learner that I never faced any problem where I'm stuck with the choreography. I never thought that I should do simple choreography for him as he's too young. He told me, 'No matter how difficult steps you give me, I will give my best.' He would not take days to learn but would get it right in a few hours. So, it was challenging for me what better could I bring to the table with him and how could we deliver it the best," said Pratik Utekar.

Aditya describes his grandfather's reaction to seeing him with the trophy

"Tears of joy rolled down my grandfather's cheeks when he saw me lift the trophy. He hugged me and advised that I continue to work like this and move ahead in life. I will keep this trophy in my class and buy a new house for my grandfather and brother," said the Dance Deewane Juniors winner.

Pratik Utekar has been a part of the industry for the past many years. Talking about winning this show, he said, "Every year there are two to three reality shows and I've been a part of many. After winning Nach Baliye 7 as a choreographer, whichever dance reality show I participated in, I've only been a runner-up but Aditya has broken that norm for me and has been the evil eye protector for me that no matter what, we will win. It is always a team effort and when there is one energy mixed with you, and he's giving me a path in that energy that yes let's do this. The audience's love has also helped us to win the title of Dance Deewane Juniors."

Continuing further about Aditya, the 31-year-old choreographer said, "Right from Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, they would be left so spellbound that they would stand on the table. And, that's how he has won all the celebrities' hearts and the audience's hearts, which is reflected through the votes."

On how they will celebrate the win

"Aditya just had one dream and he told me, whether we win or not, you will take me to Imagica. The innocence of a child always remains and he loves adventure. Due to the show's timings we couldn't go but now I will take him for sure," concluded Pratik.

