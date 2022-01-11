EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Mhatre plans to ring in his birthday with Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja cast & crew

Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen Maharaja is getting a lot of love from audience. The show is entertaining with its interesting plot. It stars Akshay Mhatre and Shrenu Parikh in the lead roles. Well, it’s birthday time for lead actor Akshay Mhatre, who plays Varun Agarwal. This year, the actor plans to celebrate his birthday with the cast and crew with Dawaat-e-Biryani. However, his last birthday was spent alone, and the actor explains why.

In an interview, he said, "On my birthday last year, many places were still closed, and there was a curfew after a certain time. I was shooting for my show on the outskirts of Mumbai. Getting home and then meeting my family and friends was nearly impossible. So, I remember cutting the cake by myself and video calling my family. It was a true one-of-a-kind birthday that I will never forget.” When asked how he plans to spend his birthday this year, he says, "It is my birthday tradition to visit the temple and seek blessings from the almighty on my birthday. Following that, I intend to shoot the rest of the day and celebrate with the cast and crew. Because they are all huge non-vegetarian eaters, a Biryani treat is on the way for them. While I look forward to my birthday, I will miss my parents as they will not make it to Jaipur during this period. But I will see them in a couple of weeks and the festivities will go on".

The story revolves around a girl named Genda, who is an ardent devotee of Agrasen Maharaj and belongs to a low-income family. She is married into a business family that faces a huge loss in their business after marriage. Meanwhile, Genda’s husband also suffers from epilepsy.

