EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande wanted Shaheer Sheikh to play Manav; Vicky Jain told her to do Pavitra Rishta 2

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 released today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that it was her who suggested the idea of making the second season. “When I had met Ekta (Kapoor, producer) ma’am for the meeting she offered me something else, and it was me who said ‘ma’am can we do Pavitra Rishta please?’. She was like, ‘You want to do Pavitra Rishta?’, and was surprisingly shocked,” informs Ankita.

She further adds, “I have done films and everything, so she wasn’t that (sure), but I was like ‘ma’am yes please can we just make Pavitra Rishta?’ She immediately called everyone and said let’s fix up a meeting and do Pavitra Rishta. She definitely loves the show, and I am in love with it forever too. So she did not take much time, and immediately said yes. Now we are here promoting the show.” Ankita states that she was toying with this idea for a while now.

“In fact, two years back I was talking to Vicky (Jain, boyfriend) and he was like, ‘You should do Pavitra Rishta’. I think this is my show, and I really wanted to talk about this. So when Ekta ma’am offered me something, I was like ‘ma’am please let’s do this’. If anyone else would have done this show after 5-6 years, I would be very offended and jealous too,” laughs Ankita.

The actress also informs that she always wanted Shaheer to play Manav. “When I got this news that he might play (Manav), there were some other speculative names too. But I was like, ‘Oh God please let it be Shaheer only’. I did not know Shaheer that well, but there was some real, pure feeling - there was something in his eyes. You know Manav as a person is very pure, which is evident in his eyes too. Archana and Manav are characters who wouldn’t talk much, but their eyes speak a lot. Shaheer is a star, but I just felt that when he becomes Manav, he will be Manav. So I just wanted him (for the part),” she says.

Ankita further adds, “When Shaheer came onboard I knew he would give his best to it. Even when he did the first scene, I saw him and was very happy. I even told him that I can see Manav in him,” Ankita states. Pavitra Rishta 2 airs on ZEE5.

