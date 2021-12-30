EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on not taking up Bigg Boss 15, supporting Shamita Shetty: I think she deserves to win

Bigg Boss 15 finale is around the corner, and reportedly Arjun Bijlani was approached to be a part of the show. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the reason for not participating in the show. “I had just finished Khatron Ke Khiladi and had already been to Cape Town for two months, and then the pandemic was there. I don’t know if I can stay without my family for four months. That’s one of the major reasons that always stops me from doing it,” says Arjun.

He adds, “I mean do I really need to do it is first the question I ask myself. What will I achieve out of getting it? And then is it worth it? So these three questions I keep asking and I don’t get right answers for it somehow in my mind, so I just don’t land up doing it. For me to do anything you got to have the right answers in your head - that ‘Why I am saying yes to a show? Why should I be doing this show?’ So these three questions I ask myself and when I don't get the right answers then I think that this is not the right time to do it.”

Elaborating further, Arjun states, “Also you know my son, he is not going to school because of this Covid situation and it only gets worse every year for some reason or the other. I mean they were supposed to start now, but again this thing has started so now no school. For me then going away for four months and completely being without him into a space where I don't know what I am also going to be doing, and it’s going to be a different ball game there. It's not like you have to act there or perform there, you are going to go mad there and you know it. So I don’t know if I want to choose that as of now in my life, so that’s why.”

Meanwhile, the actor has been a consistent supporter of Shamita Shetty. “See, they all are my friends. Tejasswi (Prakash), Shamita, Karan (Kundrra) and Rashami (Desai), I know everybody. Karan has been a good friend, Shamita is a dear friend so it’s confusing to choose anyone. But I really like the way Shamita has played, and has been there now since OTT. So personally I feel that her journey has been so long and to be there, stand there and be at it for such a long time, I think she deserves to win,” he signs off.

