EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti on IPKKND: When I decided to quit, I did not know things would take a wild turn

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti opened up about his exit from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and the havoc it created among the viewers.
Barun Sobti rose to fame as Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actor has proved his mettle in a number of projects since then but fans can vividly remember how things took a spiral turn when Barun finally decided to opt-out of the show. There was fury, there was cynicism, and finally, the show was pulled off air. While chatting with Barun, we touched upon the havoc his exit from IPKKND had created as the show completed 9 years. 

Barun recalled, "It was not working out in a lot of people’s favour. What really happened was that I had to choose between two shows, one was this and there was another show as well which was a finite show and I was looking forward to a finite show already at that time. I had figured that leads just die when I did my first show Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. But I took up IPKKND reluctantly and I signed it for a year after a lot of deliberation and back and forth. So when the 1 year happened, the show was doing great and when I spoke to Rajesh with whom I had signed the show, he told me everyone is making money and that I should too and that they would give me an appraise and I should benefit from it. So I gave more 6 months, after that again when the conversation happened, and I extended more for 3 months."

He explained, "I had actually gotten married right before the show started and I had not even taken my wife for a honeymoon and we had been together for the longest time. Our personal plan was to travel the world, so at that time the extension of the contract just kept getting in the way. So, after one year and nine months, I spoke to Gul and everyone and I think Gul was largely convinced because they had found a replacement. But then things just took a wild turn."

He further expressed that he quite understands the outrage then but his intention was clear that he wanted time for his family. "If practically you think, my decision was only that mera contract two baar ho chuka hai ab mujhe jaane do but I can understand if I am hooked on to a show as a viewer and I make an investment of my hours and it doesn’t turn out well, I would feel bad, so I am sure people felt the same and I completely understand that."

Watch Barun's full interview here: 

