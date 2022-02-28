EXCLUSIVE: Check out first look of Sonu Sood from the sets of Roadies 18; PIC

Roadies is a youth-based reality show. The contestants of the show are handpicked and they have to perform rigorous tasks to win the winner’s trophy. In the last few years, the format of the show comprised of gangs and their gang leaders, who competed against each other. But from this year, the initial concept has been brought back. Bollywood popular actor, Sonu Sood has joined the season as the new host as he replaced Rannvijay Singha.

Pinkvilla has shared an exclusive image of Sonu Sood from the sets of the reality show. He is seen in a rugged look as he is seated on a set of heavy tires. He has sported a beige T-shirt with and with black denims and brown trekking boots. He also sported a black leather jacket with patchwork all over it.

See photo here:

Post his exit from the show after 18 years, Rannvijay Singha shared with Hindustan Times, “The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening.”

Previous gang leader and rapper Raftaar had also shared with Indian Express, about Sonu Sood joining the action reality show. He said, “Sonu bhaiyaa will bring a new look and I wish the team the best for the new season. However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann bhai has left.”



