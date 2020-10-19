EXCLUSIVE: Hamari Wali Good News’ Juhi Parmar: I've faced a lot of judgements from society but I know my truth

Juhi Parmar, who will be seen in Hamari Wali Good News, spoke about the judgements she faced in her life especially being a single mother.

Juhi Parmar has always been our favourite Kumkum from the small screens. The actress has since then tried many characters and edgy roles but is now back with a great concept with Hamari Wali Good News. The show is all set to shatter the popular saas bahu belief of rivalry and will see Juhi break barriers. In an exclusive chat with Juhi, we asked her what made her say yes to the show, if she fears criticism given the concept is very progressive and of course, if she had to any face any judgements given that she has been a single mother for a while now. Over to her:

The promo for the show gives a very happy vibe. What made you say yes to the show?

If I have to be honest, when I first heard the subject, I got a good vibe from it. It is such a good subject and the way my character was narrated to me, she is so interesting. As an actor, I have a lot to do, too many layers to play in this one character and to the extent she goes to do something for her daughter in law, she will be setting such a great example for the world. I am not saying that by setting an example that every mother in law has to go and conceive a child for their daughter in law but the idea is to love her unconditionally like you love your own child. Such a unique scene and a noble thought, there was no reason to say no. The character is so big hearted and beautiful. I love the story and concept.

Do you think now is the time where TV is also experimenting with different subjects and veteran actors like you are getting to play well defined roles?

I feel very happy that we don’t have anyone subject dominating the screens today. An audience has a lot of options today and makers are trying to cater to everyone’s taste. Coming to this show, it cannot be just slotted in a saas bahu format because in real life too we play many roles in relationships but that doesn’t define us. Being a mother-in-law is just one part of her vanity, but she is much more than that. In real life too, I am a mother, but I am a daughter too, I was a wife too, so you know you play different characters but it is just a part of your life. I am Juhi, I am an independent woman, who is raising my child single-handedly and is taking the ups and downs as it comes. That defines me, not just Juhi, a mother.

A progressive subject like this is usually met with criticism. Are you mentally prepared for it?

If we talk about criticism, don’t we face it in our lives too? Whenever we try doing something different, sometimes criticism comes from relatives also. We decide to do something which you feel might be great but a lot of people in the family sometimes don’t support you. A lot of people criticise you, then publicly you are criticised. Now they don’t have pen and paper, now people criticise behind social media accounts, but just because someone will criticise, I can’t stop doing something I believe in. The same way this show there will be people who will criticise it but the same people out of curiosity are going to watch the show. The way the show presents the concept, the same people might hopefully change their mindset. It will be so nice to have a society where we don’t pre-judge anyone. That’s the change we want to bring it in the society.

Speaking of judgements, you have been a single mother which is usually met with a lot of judgments in our society even today. Did you have to face it?

I am blessed to have a family, not just my parents, who are so liberal and open minded. They have stood by me like a rock and been with me at my lowest. When it comes to facing judgements from society, yes, a lot of them I have faced and still face but I know what I am and I believe in myself and as long as my people believe in me,and know what I have done and why I have done, it is enough. Truth always comes out and I know my truth and hence I am not worried.

Now, since you are moving out to shoot amid the pandemic. Do you feel scared?

Always. Little will be an understatement. I am feeling very scared because i have to take a lot more care because I have a daughter and parents at home, both are fragile age group. I am always tensed but I am extra careful always.

