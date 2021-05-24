EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what scares Arjun Bijlani the most on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sets; Find out

Besides Arjun Bijlani, KKK 11 will also feature Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Saurabh Raj Jain, Varun Sood, among a few others.

Earlier this month, left for South Africa’s capital city - Cape Town to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11). Since then the actor has been posting solo and group photos from the port city on Instagram, including a few with his friend and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Bijlani opened up about participating in the reality show. When asked what he is most scared of on the sets of KKK, Arjun responds, “Reptiles for sure”.

He further adds, “I do trek a lot and have been physically fit. So heights and other strenuous stunts don’t scare me as much as the thought of these reptiles, snakes, spiders, etc. It’s not that I am generally scared of them, but having them crawl on you or near your face or even picking them up in your hands – those sort of things definitely give me the creeps.” Besides Arjun, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will also feature celebrities like , Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Saurabh Raj Jain, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh among a few others.

The toughest competition is with oneself only. I am not here to compete with anyone else as all of them are friends Arjun Bijlani

Among all the contestants, who is Arjun’s toughest competition on the show? “The toughest competition is with oneself only. I am not here to compete with anyone else as all of them are friends. For me, competing against my own self and proving to myself that ‘Yes, I can do it' - that in itself is the toughest part,” states Arjun, who’s making great bonds with pretty much everybody on KKK sets.

