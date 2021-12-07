EXCLUSIVE: Hitesh Bharadwaj on Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain & Akshita Mudgal: ‘Has been amazing shooting with her’

Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal starrer Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain was unveiled yesterday on Zee TV, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently Hitesh opened up about the show, his character and much more. He plays Sanjay in the show, and states that his casting story is magical for him. “I gave my first audition for this role in July-end and then I was called for a mock shoot. Everyone really liked my performance and even I was very happy with the character. But then suddenly I got to know that they are looking out for other people and are taking auditions. Because of my weight, they were giving it a second thought. I wasn’t looking lean, I had already started working on it and in one-and-a-half months, I lost almost 7 to 8 kg. Luckily, I got to play the character of Sanjay and I am so thankful to Zee TV and Saurabh Tewari Sir,” shares Hitesh.

He adds that Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain is a story which will make the audience reconsider their approach towards women achieving more than their male counterparts. “A woman is often told – ‘Focus on your marriage, not just your career. If you keep achieving on the career front, it won’t be long before your relationship slips out of your hand’. And if the woman in question begins to make significant strides at work and is possibly looked upon as more successful than her husband, she is warned that her success could make him insecure and the marriage itself could fall apart,” says Hitesh.

Further sharing more details about his character, the actor informs, “I will be portraying the role of Sanjay Pathak. He is a well-mannered, hardworking, respectful young man who believes in equal opportunity for all and how success needs to be merit-linked and earned the hard way. Though he is passionate about his dream of becoming an IAS officer, he won’t be able to crack the exam like Paragi. He also doesn’t tolerate injustice and always speaks up against it. He loves his family and often shares a cute banter with his younger brother. He is romantic by nature and when he sees Paragi, he immediately falls in love with her.”

Hitesh informs that he and his co-star Akshita Mudgal had connected since the first time they met for the mock shoot. “I am so happy that she is playing the character of Paragi. It has been really amazing shooting with her. We both come from the same state UP, and we have bonded over that a lot. We have the same taste in music, we have a lot of other things in common to talk about. She is an amazing co-star as well. We both help each other get better with our scenes. Our on-screen, as well as off-screen chemistry, has been amazing till now,” he signs off.

