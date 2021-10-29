EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin and Mohsin Khan all set to come together for a music video.

Post Bigg Boss, Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of several music videos like Tera suit, 2 phone, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, Pani Di Gal, Tenu Yaad Karaan, to name a few. Her most recent song was Pyaar Ek Tarfaa where she was paired opposite Amaal Mallik. The song became the talk-of-the-town and the audience loved her chemistry with Amaal. And now we hear that she will be seen in a music video with television heartthrob Mohsin Khan.

A little birdie told us that the song has been crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal and the video will be shot in Rajasthan. This will be the first time that the duo will be seen together on-screen and we are sure it will create quite a stir amongst their fans. Well producers can think of casting them too together in a TV soap.