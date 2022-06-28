EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin recalls traumatic experience she had on 1st day in Mumbai & 'realised it'll be tough'

In the new episode of Pinkvilla’s Baatein Ankahee, birthday girl Jasmin Bhasin opened up about her journey, the challenges she faced over the years, and about the traumatic experience she had on the first day of landing in Mumbai. She had arrived in the Maximum city to pursue her love for acting. Jasmin states that with all those struggles, she is grateful for what she has today. “Everyday as soon as I sit in the car and leave for work, I look up at the sky and say, ‘Thank you God’,” shares Jasmin.

She further adds, “I remember the first day when I came to Mumbai, I had nothing. I was living in a PG in an old building on Juhu Tara Road, which didn’t have a lift. So I decided to go to Nature’s Basket, which used to be in Juhu and get something to eat. But I twisted my leg, experienced a blackout for a few seconds, and realised that my ankle is gone. This was my first day (in Mumbai), and I knew nobody.”

Jasmin elaborates, “Then I went out, and I thought I’ll walk for a while assuming that it might just be a sprain. So I dragged myself, but soon I had a swollen foot. Then I requested one rickshaw driver to take me to the nearest hospital. He was a very nice guy, he took me there, got my X-ray done, and got me plastered. Later I was sitting on the stairs (of my building), crying, and wondering who would take me upstairs. My house was on the third floor, how do I go up? I was just sitting, crying, and realised, ‘My God, this city is going to be very tough. It’s going to be full of struggle and you are by yourself completely’.”

Jasmin adds that she is very grateful for what she has today. “It was that one day when I had no one, and today I am surrounded by so many people, who love me, and will be there for me,” the actress concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

