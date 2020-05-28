EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget's moving message for fans before her birthday: Celebrating seems trivial

Two days before her birthday, Jennifer Winget urges fans to come forward and help those in need. Her moving urge will surely leave you teary-eyed.

Not just a great actor, has always been a philanthropist by heart. While birthdays have always been special for most people, given that things have been quite turbulent for many of us in these trying times, Jennifer has shared an emotional message for her fans, exclusively on Pinkvilla. Urging fans to celebrate her birthday by helping those in need, in whatever capacity they can, Jennifer revealed that celebration in this unprecedented times seems unimportant and small.

"In light of what’s happening in our world at the moment, celebrating a birthday seems so trivial, small, and unimportant," she began and added, "And I don’t see how that makes me a pessimist. This lockdown has brought in nothing I can call the usual…it is a new normal across after all… so I will say there have been better days and days that are sort of low on energy and flat. The flatter days have taught me to be more kind to myself and the better ones have really allowed me to indulge. But trust me, It’s equalized everyone to one level and I am hanging in there just like everyone else!

We completely reckon with that, Jen! Furthermore, the Beyhadh 2 actress elaborated, "On another note, while the world may seem like it’s crumbling down slowly but surely; and uncertainty is the only thing we’re most certain about, I have been blessed even in these unprecedented times to have had the consistent outpour of love from my fans, family, and friends. Nothing has changed for me there and I’m grateful for it to have been constant for close to a decade now!"

"Every year, as my birthday nears, the air gets a little extra special almost like I begin to feel my friends and fans move to make it memorable for me. That feeling in itself is truly humbling and overwhelms me to quite an extent," she exclaimed and emotionally continued, "There was a plea I made 2 years ago on my birthday to my fans that instead of sending me gifts I would much rather prefer them doing something for someone more in need; someone who would truly deserve it more than me. If tiny donation, the simplest kind gesture could end up being the blessing they were waiting on, why not? And it moves me to see my fans remember and respect this request I had made, every year."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 24, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

"Please know that, to me, there is no bigger gift than this! To receive thank you letters from animal shelters like AMTM, PFA and even the Amphan relief fund acknowledging generous donations from fans has made my heart so full. It makes me value where I am even more and blessed me by it. I would take getting older any day if I have used my position of influence wisely. And I am content spending my birthday alone, knowing that it's being celebrated across like this."

While concluding she expressed her birthday wish. "Today, when you look around, kindness and compassion is the need of the hour. So this birthday too, I wish for this movement of sorts to only amplify itself further. I am taking this opportunity to urge you once again, to show kindness and help to anyone who needs it around you. They may be in your own family, with your friends, voiceless animals in need, children, nature, or even people working for you. God knows we all deserve it and will be so much better for it. So yeah, Help, Be Kind in whatever little way you can and make this birthday, once again, the most cherished and happiest one for me! Thank you."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×