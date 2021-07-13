EXCLUSIVE: KKK11’s Abhinav Shukla says he was dying to meet Rubina Dilaik; Shares experience of doing the show

Abhinav Shukla adds that after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, people have come back learning how to handle fear.

Last month, Abhinav Shukla returned from Cape Town where he was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11). After returning to the bay, the actor had reportedly quarantined for a few days before he finally met his actress-wife Rubina Dilaik. “Our anniversary was spent while I was in transit. I was returning from Cape Town, so of course we were dying to meet each other, and yeah it’s good,” says Abhinav, further sharing his learnings from KKK 11.

“You never overcome your fears, you just learn how to deal with them, and how to get the job done. For example, if somebody is scared of heights, I think all humans are, if somebody is not scared of height then there is something wrong with him. So whoever is scared of heights will never be totally fear free, when he’s at a height, he’ll always fear it a little, but he knows how not to panic too much. So I think people came back with learning how to handle fear,” informs Abhinav, adding that he hasn’t overcome his fears, but panics less now.

“So one of the fears was of course heights, that’s called acrophobia and it’s still there. It’s never going away, but yes I’m a little more composed now,” informs Abhinav.

Abhinav also states that unlike Bigg Boss, Fear Factor is not about dragging somebody down if someone is marching ahead of you. “It’s like everybody supports and encourages each other. If somebody’s scared or is feeling low, everybody puts their effort to give them some josh. That way, yes it’s a great show, there is a lot of camaraderie and you make friends with people, then you start rooting for them. So it’s a good experience,” Abhinav shares.

