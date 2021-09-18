EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin rooting for Shamita, Pratik Sehajpal; Shares hubby’s reaction to her & Pratik’s rapport

Neha Bhasin’s sudden eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house had come as a shock to many. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhasin said that she was a bit surprised too as she was not expecting a midnight eviction that night. “We knew that at some point it could happen, but honestly it happened too fast. We were in the garden area, Raqesh (Bapat) and I were in the bottom two, and suddenly I was out, so I didn't have time to react at all. I was a bit heartbroken, mostly because it cut short my time in the house, and I really wanted to complete my journey with them,” informs Neha.

During her stay in the house, Neha had reportedly expressed her concern about her husband Sameer Uddin’s reaction to her and Pratik Sehajpal’s equation. Now since she is out of the house, is everything fine? “I think people are more worried about my life, but thankfully at home everything is fine. My mother was a bit relieved that I was out, because there was a lot of negativity that was happening on the internet. My mom never wanted me to go into the Bigg Boss house. My husband is fine, but a lot of trolling took place by some of the ex contestants’ supporters, which I felt was very unfair,” says Neha.

She further adds, “The targeting happened inside the house, and didn’t stop outside too. I feel the media and everybody should question that a bit, because this is a very bad culture. While people are questioning me, this is also unsanskari culture of targeting people’s families and making personal remarks.”

Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are now competing for the trophy. Who is Neha rooting for? “I am rooting for Shamita and Pratik for sure, but I think Nishant also deserves the number one spot, because he has also worked very hard. But I would be happier if Pratik or Shamita won the show, because I want the heart to win Bigg Boss and not just the mind. I want some examples to be set, but anybody who wins I would applaud them,” Neha signs off.

