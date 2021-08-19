EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin’s husband Sameer Uddin feels Millind Gaba has maximum patience in Bigg Boss OTT house

Singer Neha Bhasin is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, her husband Sameer Uddin says that Bhasin has sustained pretty well inside the house. “I thought it was not something that she can probably sign up for, but she has been sustaining pretty well. I think she is doing fine,” says the proud husband. However, Sameer informs that Neha believes people very easily, which is something he was worried about.

“There are just a couple of things that I can say about Neha, pretty confidently as much as I know her, and one such thing is that she believes people very easily. I always tell her that I usually trust people to be a certain way, but she believes them to be a certain way. That’s one side of her, and she is like that. Yaaron ka yaar is her protocol, and that’s her. So that’s what I was fearing. At the end of the day this game is all about organic mind games, and I realised it's not like anybody is intending to be a certain way, but what happens is that if the gravity of the situation shifts then people tend to find an organic way of maneuvering themselves,” says Sameer.

He further adds, “So with Neha, she would pledge allegiance, but the moment she feels that this is not going the way somebody had told or promised her, that puts her in a spiral of disbelief, and then she gets into the angry side of Neha.”

Sameer also feels that Millind Gaba is the perfect partner for Neha on the show. “Millind has the maximum amount of patience in that house, and through and through even though they are facing their own gravity of finding a connection in the ground, but I see that his patience is probably the highest in that sense. You would expect people who are slightly mature to have that kind of understanding, but I can see that he speaks his mind, at the same time is very receptive and understands that this is a loop. So I think choosing him was a great decision,” Sameer signs off.

