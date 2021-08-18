EXCLUSIVE: Qurbaan Hua producer Sonali Jaffer reveals biggest lesson from pandemic: ‘It’s resilience of team’

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life. In fact, the entertainment industry also suffered major losses with a complete shutdown. Amid this, we have new norms to follow to get back to normal. And now, producer Sonali Jaffer has opened on the biggest learnings she had while working during the lockdown.

Talking about the same, the Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha producer said, “One of the learnings is the resilience of the team and the effort of the cast and crew. It has been a difficult time, but I think everyone has been managing. I think there is enough entertainment content despite the pandemic”. Sonali also emphasised the storytelling has become simpler as not many people are allowed on the sets. “I don’t agree with this that stories are based on principal characters. I think you can...wherever you require while narrating a story, but I think stories are mostly based on emotions rather than focusing on huge drama because that is something which we cannot afford to do now as not many people are allowed on set as per guidelines during COVID-19. So, the storytelling is simpler now,” she added.

While Sonali admitted that there are challenges working with a small unit, she said that it is the need of the hour. The Qurbaan Hua producer stated, “But it’s the need of the hour. We all should be thankful that we have some work in the current situation and I think that is what we need to look at and not think about the challenges of working with smaller units”.

