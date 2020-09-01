EXCLUSIVE: Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap fame Yashraj Mukhate on Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2, next rap on TMKOC

We chatted with Yashraj Mukhate, the person behind the popular Rasoda Mein Kaun Tha rap, over his recent rise to fame and how he stumbled upon the dialogue and what is next in stores for him. Read.

Yashraj Mukhate became an overnight sensation after his rap featuring Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben's Rasode Mein Kaun Tha dialogue became a huge hit amongst social media users. The dialogue is from the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Ever second person was seen sharing the video and was left in splits over how musical it was. We chatted with Yashraj over his recent rise to fame and how he stumbled upon the dialogue and what is next in stores for him.

Reiterating that his life has changed a lot in the last one week, Yashraj shared, "It has changed a lot, I have been talking so much for the last one week. Earlier, I used to be in our studio and working but now for the last one week, I have been talking about my work, my process, it is great. My friends, family have been congratulating me, calling me to say my video has gone viral."

Revealing how he stumbled upon this video from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, he said, "I keep on scrolling videos on social media and save whatever I find interesting. When I am in the studio, I go through my saved data, and this video was one of those. I found it really funny when I first saw it on some meme page. I just tried putting beats to that. I have been doing this for some time now but because this serial was popular and people were aware of this character seen the show that is why this one went viral."

But, was he aware of this show before? "I did not know the show before but I had definitely come across the meme of Gopi washing the laptop earlier. That's how I knew. This was the first time I saw the scene used in rap and was in splits."

I am going to do something on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now, all the characters have a certain way of speaking which is very rhythmic in its own way Yashraj Mukhate

Rupal Patel, who plays Kokila, shared that she spoke to you post the video went viral. How was your conversation with her? "It was amazing. She gave me credit for doing good work and congratulated me. More than me, it is about her, her dialogue delivery and performance is so interesting that you cannot miss it. I told her that and she really liked it. She shared how when she was in National School of Drama, how they would work on the diction, dialogue delivery. She told me that this is the first time that someone recognised the technicality behind delivering the dialogue like that. But it was lovely chatting with her."

Well, post this, a season 2 was announced immediately. How do you see that? "I was also shocked to see that, they are very smart people (laughs). They saw that the clip has struck a chord and immediately they announced the second season and I am sure the second season will do as good as the first one."

Explaining his process of making such videos, Yashraj recollected, "I just keep saving interesting videos and then make a beat according to the dialogue or the sound and decide the pitch and the tempo of the video. I try to make it into a song where there is a intro, chorus and everything which makes people hear it on a loop."

Given the popularity and reach of television shows, do we expect more such videos on other characters or shows? Yashraj responds, "I feel what happens is that the content is already funny, I just need to add my music to that and all these characters, even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I am going to do something on that, all the characters have a certain way of speaking which is very rhythmic in its own way. It becomes easy or me to make music there. Also, I compose original music too so such things help bring more audience to original content too."

